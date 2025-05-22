Create professional video intros that build recognition and set the tone for every video. Your audience remembers what they see first, so make your opening moments count with studio-quality AI on your side. Launch polished intros that instantly show who you are, what you do, and why your content matters. Turn viewers into subscribers with high-impact branding right from the start.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Hook your audience within seconds and spotlight your channel identity. Make a strong impression that increases retention from the very first frame.
Add polished branding that boosts authority and trust. Ensure every campaign begins with a consistent look and message.
Show viewers they are watching something worth their attention. A branded opener immediately increases the perceived value of your offering.
Use intros to frame lessons with a recognizable style. Teach with clarity and encourage students to stay engaged from the start.
Give short form content a professional finish with filters and sound effects without slowing down your workflow. Keep everything fast, branded, and optimized for performance.
From internal announcements to corporate explainers, intros give your company a cohesive voice, supported by sound effects. Present information with confidence and polish.
Why HeyGen is the Best Tool for Creating Video Intros
Make your first impression your strongest impression with intros that enhance credibility and storytelling. Build your brand identity in seconds, without any prior editing experience, by using video editing templates.
Create intros that highlight your name, logo, and message with on-brand visuals. Every intro feels consistent, so your audience immediately recognises it is you.
Create more polished videos, faster, with a video maker and stay on track with your posting schedule. Whether you publish weekly or every day, AI video intros help you stay ahead.
Smooth motion, clean design, and high-quality audio take your content from amateur to truly credible. Impress viewers at first glance and keep them engaged right till the end.
AI-Generated Motion Graphics
Automatically generate cinematic transitions, logo reveals, and kinetic text animations without manual keyframing or timelines. Simply describe your preferred style and pacing, and the AI builds a ready-to-publish intro that feels deliberate and professional. This makes it easy to create strong first impressions in seconds instead of hours.
Custom Branding Controls
Upload your logo, apply brand colours, and select fonts that match your visual identity across platforms. Every intro becomes a seamless extension of your existing content, helping viewers recognise your brand instantly. These controls ensure consistency even when you are creating multiple intro variations.
Voice-overs and music included
Add natural-sounding AI voiceovers or choose soundtracks that enhance the mood, energy, and emotion. Audio elements are balanced automatically so the music never overpowers the visuals or narration. This helps create intros that feel immersive and engaging from the very first second.
Instant Multi-Platform Exports
Create once and publish everywhere using an AI video generator that adapts your intro for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Export vertical, square, or widescreen versions while preserving framing, timing, and layout. Your intro fits any channel and any audience without extra editing steps.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the Video Intro Creator
Go from idea to a fully branded intro in just a few guided steps. AI creates and organises your video elements so you can complete more content with less effort.
Share your video theme, audience, and tone. The AI generates a storyboard that ensures your opener is aligned with your message.
Add brand elements, adjust the layout, and fine-tune your timing. Achieve the exact animated look you have in mind, without needing any complex tools.
Choose voiceovers, music, and clear text to reinforce your message. Accessibility and engagement are built into every intro by default.
Download your intro in the most suitable format for each platform. Apply it to all your videos to deliver a consistent experience across your content.
A video intro maker is a tool that creates short, branded openings for your videos. It adds a professional beginning that enhances brand recognition, builds trust, and helps keep viewers engaged, using intro video templates.
Keep your introduction short and focused, usually between 3 and 10 seconds. Shorter introductions keep viewers engaged and take them quickly into the main content.
Yes, you can upload logos and apply your brand colours and fonts. This keeps your identity consistent and instantly recognisable.
No, the AI takes care of the animation and design for you. You can create intros that look professionally made without having to learn complicated software.
Yes, you can choose from AI voiceovers and curated music tracks to enhance your intros. Audio adds energy and emotion to those opening moments.
Yes, export in multiple aspect ratios that work across platforms. One intro becomes a versatile asset for all your content.
You can easily edit the timing, visuals or messaging at any time. Your intro evolves as your brand grows and changes.
Absolutely, intros signal professionalism and help audiences trust the message. Corporate communications benefit from a consistent, branded opening using professional intro video templates.
Export in high-quality MP4 formats ready for social posts, presentations, and streaming. Everything is optimised for fast publishing.
Yes, you can freely use your intros in client projects, marketing campaigns, and monetised content. They are designed for real-world professional use.
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