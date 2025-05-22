Video Intro Maker: Create Catchy Intro Videos in No Time

Create professional video intros that build recognition and set the tone for every video. Your audience remembers what they see first, so make your opening moments count with studio-quality AI on your side. Launch polished intros that instantly show who you are, what you do, and why your content matters. Turn viewers into subscribers with high-impact branding right from the start.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free image-to-video generator

Get Started for Free
Choose an avatar
Lip sync will be applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
YouTube Channel Introductions

YouTube Channel Introductions

Hook your audience within seconds and spotlight your channel identity. Make a strong impression that increases retention from the very first frame.

Promotional and Marketing Videos

Promotional and Marketing Videos

Add polished branding that boosts authority and trust. Ensure every campaign begins with a consistent look and message.

Product Launches and Demonstrations

Product Launches and Demonstrations

Show viewers they are watching something worth their attention. A branded opener immediately increases the perceived value of your offering.

Educational Content and Courses

Educational Content and Courses

Use intros to frame lessons with a recognizable style. Teach with clarity and encourage students to stay engaged from the start.

Social Media Short Videos

Social Media Short Videos

Give short form content a professional finish with filters and sound effects without slowing down your workflow. Keep everything fast, branded, and optimized for performance.

Business Communication

Business Communication

From internal announcements to corporate explainers, intros give your company a cohesive voice, supported by sound effects. Present information with confidence and polish.

Why HeyGen is the Best Tool for Creating Video Intros

Make your first impression your strongest impression with intros that enhance credibility and storytelling. Build your brand identity in seconds, without any prior editing experience, by using video editing templates.

Get started for free
Brand Recognition, Built In

Create intros that highlight your name, logo, and message with on-brand visuals. Every intro feels consistent, so your audience immediately recognises it is you.

Speed That Grows With Your Content

Create more polished videos, faster, with a video maker and stay on track with your posting schedule. Whether you publish weekly or every day, AI video intros help you stay ahead.

Professional Quality, Every Time

Smooth motion, clean design, and high-quality audio take your content from amateur to truly credible. Impress viewers at first glance and keep them engaged right till the end.

AI-Generated Motion Graphics

Automatically generate cinematic transitions, logo reveals, and kinetic text animations without manual keyframing or timelines. Simply describe your preferred style and pacing, and the AI builds a ready-to-publish intro that feels deliberate and professional. This makes it easy to create strong first impressions in seconds instead of hours.

Start Free Trial →
Three people (man, woman, man) in separate rounded frames on a blue background, all with open mouths as if speaking or singing.

Custom Branding Controls

Upload your logo, apply brand colours, and select fonts that match your visual identity across platforms. Every intro becomes a seamless extension of your existing content, helping viewers recognise your brand instantly. These controls ensure consistency even when you are creating multiple intro variations.

Get started for free →
A smiling man on a screen, with brand design tools for fonts and colors overlayed, editing a personalized message "Hey Maya! We have a special offer just for you!" with multiple collaborative cursors.

Voice-overs and music included

Add natural-sounding AI voiceovers or choose soundtracks that enhance the mood, energy, and emotion. Audio elements are balanced automatically so the music never overpowers the visuals or narration. This helps create intros that feel immersive and engaging from the very first second.

Get started for free →
Voice cloning

Instant Multi-Platform Exports

Create once and publish everywhere using an AI video generator that adapts your intro for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Export vertical, square, or widescreen versions while preserving framing, timing, and layout. Your intro fits any channel and any audience without extra editing steps.

Start for free →
Man smiling next to a dialog box showing SCORM export options with SCORM 1.2 selected.

Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It’s as if we’ve expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the Video Intro Creator

Go from idea to a fully branded intro in just a few guided steps. AI creates and organises your video elements so you can complete more content with less effort.

Start for free
Step 1

Describe Your Introduction

Share your video theme, audience, and tone. The AI generates a storyboard that ensures your opener is aligned with your message.

Step 2

Customise Your Style

Add brand elements, adjust the layout, and fine-tune your timing. Achieve the exact animated look you have in mind, without needing any complex tools.

Step 3

Add Audio and Subtitles

Choose voiceovers, music, and clear text to reinforce your message. Accessibility and engagement are built into every intro by default.

Step 4

Export and Publish

Download your intro in the most suitable format for each platform. Apply it to all your videos to deliver a consistent experience across your content.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a video intro creator?

A video intro maker is a tool that creates short, branded openings for your videos. It adds a professional beginning that enhances brand recognition, builds trust, and helps keep viewers engaged, using intro video templates.

How long should a video intro be?

Keep your introduction short and focused, usually between 3 and 10 seconds. Shorter introductions keep viewers engaged and take them quickly into the main content.

Can I add my logo to my intro?

Yes, you can upload logos and apply your brand colours and fonts. This keeps your identity consistent and instantly recognisable.

Do I need any video editing experience?

No, the AI takes care of the animation and design for you. You can create intros that look professionally made without having to learn complicated software.

Can I add music and voice-overs?

Yes, you can choose from AI voiceovers and curated music tracks to enhance your intros. Audio adds energy and emotion to those opening moments.

Can I use the same intro on all platforms?

Yes, export in multiple aspect ratios that work across platforms. One intro becomes a versatile asset for all your content.

Can I update my intro later on?

You can easily edit the timing, visuals or messaging at any time. Your intro evolves as your brand grows and changes.

Are introductions helpful for business videos?

Absolutely, intros signal professionalism and help audiences trust the message. Corporate communications benefit from a consistent, branded opening using professional intro video templates.

Which video formats can I download?

Export in high-quality MP4 formats ready for social posts, presentations, and streaming. Everything is optimised for fast publishing.

Can I use my intro for commercial purposes?

Yes, you can freely use your intros in client projects, marketing campaigns, and monetised content. They are designed for real-world professional use.

Explore more AI-powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsURL to videoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYouTube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI YouTube Video MakerAI TikTok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background