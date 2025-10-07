Product Demo Video Generator for Instant Demos Online

Create a professional product demonstration directly from text using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Turn scripts into clear, on-brand demos with voice, visuals, captions, and translations without cameras, reshoots, or manual editing.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Sales product demonstrations

Sales product demonstrations

Live demos are hard to scale and inconsistent across reps. With product demo video creation, sales teams send clear, on-demand demos that explain features, workflows, and value propositions consistently and accelerate deal cycles.

Product marketing launches

Product marketing launches

Launching new features usually requires multiple recordings and edits to produce the best product demo. AI video generation turns launch scripts into product demo videos quickly, helping marketing teams publish updates faster across websites, email, and social channels.

Customer onboarding

Customer onboarding

New users often struggle to understand product workflows. Product demo videos convert onboarding documentation into visual walkthroughs that guide users step by step and improve activation without scheduling live sessions.

Customer support and help centre content

Customer support and help centre content

Support teams spend time repeating the same explanations. Create product demo videos from support scripts to show solutions visually, reduce ticket volume, and give customers clear self-serve guidance.

Internal enablement

Internal enablement

Training teams need repeatable product education to effectively demonstrate the product in action. Product demo video creation transforms internal guides into structured explainer videos for onboarding, updates, and enablement without relying on presenters or recording sessions.

Global product education

Global product education

Scaling demos across regions is expensive with traditional video. AI video generator workflows allow teams to localize one product demo video into multiple languages while keeping visuals and messaging aligned, ensuring an effective product demo for the target audience.

Why HeyGen is the Best Tool for Creating Product Demo Videos

HeyGen helps teams create high-quality product demo video content more quickly by automating video creation end to end. From scripts to visuals, voice, and localisation, everything is generated accurately and ready to scale across teams and markets.

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Rapid demo production

Create a complete product demo video in minutes instead of days. AI handles the narration, visuals, captions, and timing so teams can move from idea to finished demo without production delays, resulting in a superior product demo experience.

Clear, guided storytelling

Turn written product flows into structured demo videos that explain features step by step. Scripts become visual narratives that clearly highlight the value, without any live recording or complicated walkthroughs.

Global-ready demos

Generate demo videos in multiple languages with natural voice and accurate lip sync. Localize product demos instantly while keeping visuals, pacing, and brand consistency intact.

Script-to-video demo generation

Write or paste your product script and HeyGen automatically generates a complete product demo video for you. The AI video generator creates scenes, visuals, narration, captions, and transitions so you can explain features clearly without any screen recording or timeline editing.

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Professional AI voice and lip sync

Choose natural AI voices or use voice cloning to match your brand. Every product demo video includes realistic delivery and precise lip sync, creating a polished result that feels professional for sales, onboarding, and marketing use cases.

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Visual customisation and brand control

Apply brand colours, logos, layouts, and styles to every product demo video. Adjust backgrounds, pacing, captions, and scene structure to match your product story, while keeping demos consistent across teams and regions.

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Voice cloning

Multilingual demo video localisation

Translate product demo videos into 175 plus languages with AI voice and video translation. HeyGen preserves tone and timing so global audiences receive the same clear product experience without recreating content.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I really appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels as if we have expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Product Demo Video Generator

Create high-quality product demo video content with a simple four-step workflow that converts text into a polished, ready-to-share video.

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Step 1

Choose a demo format

Select a layout, style, and aspect ratio for your product demo video. Configure visuals, branding, and language preferences to suit your audience and use case.

Step 2

Add your script

Paste your product explanation or walkthrough text. HeyGen analyzes structure, pacing, and emphasis to prepare scenes that clearly demonstrate features and workflows.

Step 3

Customise visuals and voice

Adjust backgrounds, captions, voice style, and branding. Add image-to-video elements, subtitles, or translations to ensure clarity and accessibility for viewers across different regions.

Step 4

Create and share

HeyGen renders the complete product demo video with synced visuals and narration. Download, embed, or distribute the video across sales, marketing, and support channels.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a product demo video generator?

A product demo video generator uses AI video generation to convert written scripts into complete demo videos. It automatically creates visuals, voice, captions, and timing, removing the need for live screen recording, filming, or manual video editing.

How realistic are AI-generated product demo videos in practice?

HeyGen produces professional-quality videos with natural voice delivery, accurate lip sync, and smooth pacing. The result looks polished and consistent, making it suitable for customer-facing demos, onboarding, and internal enablement.

Can I create demos in multiple languages?

Yes. HeyGen supports multilingual video creation and video translation capabilities across more than 175 languages with the video translator. You can localise a single product video while keeping the same visuals, structure, and brand presentation.

Do I need video editing experience?

No. The platform is designed for non editors. You work in a script-based interface while AI handles scene composition, transitions, captions, and audio synchronization automatically.

Can I customise the branding in my demo videos?

Yes. You can apply logos, colours, fonts, layouts, and reusable templates to maintain brand consistency across every product demo video generated by your team.

What formats can I export?

Product demo videos can be exported as standard MP4 files suitable for websites, sales outreach, learning platforms, and social channels. The videos are ready to share immediately, with no extra processing required.

How easy is it to update a demo video?

Updating is simple. Edit the script, visuals, or voice and regenerate the video. There is no need to re-record or rebuild scenes, which helps keep demos up to date as products change.

Is my content secure?

HeyGen is built with enterprise-grade security practices to safeguard your product video content. Your scripts, media, and generated videos stay private and under your control, with clear usage rights for business content creation, including video demos.

What are best practices for product demo videos?

Keep scripts focused on user value, highlight key workflows, and use clear structure. Short, well-paced demos perform best. AI video generation makes it easy to test, update, and optimize demos over time.

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