Your best-performing ads are UGC-style videos that convert 3–5× better than polished brand ads, but scaling them is slow and expensive. Managing multiple creators, negotiating usage rights, waiting for deliverables, and paying $200–$500 per video quickly adds up. Creators miss deadlines, quality varies, and usage rights expire, while you still need dozens of ad variations to find what works. Testing new angles takes weeks of briefing and revisions, slowing your ability to compete. Your creative testing velocity can’t keep up with your growth goals.

With HeyGen The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen's AI ad creator generates authentic UGC video ads without hiring creators. Choose from diverse AI avatars that deliver creator-style content and look native to TikTok and Instagram. Simply type your script, select a presenter, and generate ads in minutes with no creator management, usage rights negotiations, or waiting. Need 50 ad variations to test different hooks, angles, and CTAs? Generate them in one session, testing demos, testimonials, unboxing, and tutorials from the same presenter. What would cost $25,000 in creator fees can be created in a single afternoon.

Avatar presenters speak 175+ languages with natural delivery and lip-sync. Launch the same UGC ad creative globally using localized video campaigns without hiring regional creators or increasing budgets.