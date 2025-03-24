Step 1 Start with a script, slides, or a URL Paste your script, upload a presentation created with our AI video generator, or share a key URL. HeyGen analyzes the content and prepares an initial structure for your video presentation using AI technology.

Step 2 Choose your presenter and style Select an AI presenter, voice, and visual style that match your brand and audience. Decide how much of the screen is dedicated to the presenter, slides, and supporting visuals.

Step 3 Refine scenes and supporting visuals Review each scene and adjust the copy, pacing, and layout. Add images, charts, or screen recordings so that the message remains clear and memorable from beginning to end.