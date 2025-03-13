Webinars and podcasts drive engagement, but production is often time-intensive and costly. HeyGen streamlines the process, letting you create professional on-demand content in minutes. No production team or camera needed.
Traditional webinar and podcast production is time-intensive and requires a full team. With HeyGen, you can generate high-quality, on-demand content using AI avatars and automated voiceovers so you can focus on delivering value, not coordinating video production.
Drive more views with eye-catching promotional videos. Turn long-form webinars or podcasts into bite-sized, shareable clips for social media, email campaigns, and landing pages without extra editing.
Easily localize your webinar and podcast content with automatic AI-powered translations and lip-syncing. Create versions in multiple languages to expand your reach without additional production time.
Struggling to do more with less? Discover how AI-powered video solutions help marketers cut costs, scale content, and boost engagement—without sacrificing quality.
How to create on-demand webinars and podcasts with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and get ready to create high-quality, on-demand webinar recordings, video podcasts, and promotional content in minutes—without a production team.
An on-demand webinar is a pre-recorded video presentation that viewers can watch at any time, unlike live webinars. With HeyGen, you can easily create professional on-demand webinars using AI avatars, customisable templates, and automated voiceovers—no video production team required.
HeyGen allows you to turn your podcast content into engaging video podcasts by adding AI avatars, captions, and visual elements. Simply upload your script or audio, select an avatar, and generate a dynamic video podcast that can be shared across platforms.
Yes! HeyGen makes it easy to create short, engaging promotional videos to drive webinar registrations or podcast listens. You can extract key moments, add branded visuals, and create teaser clips for social media, email campaigns, and landing pages, all powered by AI.
No. HeyGen is designed for marketers, not video editors. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools let you create high-quality webinar and podcast content without needing technical skills or costly software.
Yes! HeyGen allows you to customise your video with brand colours, fonts, logos, and overlays, ensuring your content remains visually consistent across all platforms.
With HeyGen, you can easily break down long-form content into short, shareable clips. Highlight key takeaways, add subtitles, and format videos for different channels—such as LinkedIn, Instagram, and email marketing campaigns.
Yes! HeyGen offers AI-powered video translation, voice cloning, and lip-syncing, enabling you to quickly localise webinars and podcasts in multiple languages—without any additional production costs.
HeyGen is used by B2B marketers, content creators, sales teams, and educators to produce and scale webinars, video podcasts, and promotional content efficiently—often leveraging our AI podcast creation features.
You can export your videos in various formats and share them across platforms like LinkedIn, YouTube, email campaigns, company websites, and internal communications tools. Customers also use Zapier to automate the upload process.
With HeyGen, you can create a fully polished on-demand webinar or podcast video in minutes instead of weeks. Simply choose a template, upload your script, select an avatar, and export your final video—ready to share.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.