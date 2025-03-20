People don’t always read long emails, but they do watch videos. Whether you’re sharing company updates, industry insights, or content roundups, HeyGen makes it easy to turn static newsletters into engaging videos that keep your audience informed and interested.
Crafting a traditional newsletter can be time-consuming. Producing a video newsletter doesn’t have to be. HeyGen helps you create videos from scratch. Simply add a script and convert your written content into professional videos featuring AI-powered avatars. No filming or editing required.
Text-based updates and long emails often go unnoticed, but video grabs attention. With HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature, you can transform plain text-based documents into visually engaging video updates, helping your audience stay informed and entertained.
Whether you’re speaking to global enterprises, niche communities, or your social media followers, HeyGen helps you tailor video updates for different audiences. You can localize instantly in multiple languages, ensuring you connect with more people, more effectively.
How to create newsletters and community updates using HeyGen
Start creating professional-quality video newsletters and community updates in minutes—no video production team or editing expertise required.
HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that helps businesses produce engaging, scalable corporate video training without the need for a production team. It allows you to create compliance training, leadership development, software tutorials, and DEI programs quickly and efficiently.
Traditional newsletters and company updates are often missed or ignored, whereas video content has been proven to capture attention and boost engagement. HeyGen makes it simple to turn static emails into dynamic videos that your audience is more likely to watch, remember, and act on.
HeyGen is ideal for creating a wide range of newsletter and community update videos, including:
With HeyGen, you can create a fully produced, high-quality video newsletter in minutes. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customise your visuals—without the need for filming, voiceovers, or post-production.
Yes! HeyGen allows you to customize videos with your brand’s colors, fonts, logos, and visuals, ensuring every update aligns with your company’s identity and messaging.
Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to tailor video content for different regions, teams, or audience segments. You can quickly adjust the messaging, swap out visuals, and create multiple versions of the same update to ensure it stays relevant.
HeyGen videos can be exported in multiple formats and shared through:
Yes. HeyGen’s AI translation and lip-sync features help you reach audiences across the world with very little extra effort.
HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive filming, editing, and voiceover work, enabling businesses and creators to produce professional-quality video updates at a fraction of the cost and time.
Updating video content with HeyGen is simple—just edit the script, update the visuals, and regenerate the video in minutes. No reshoots, no complicated edits, just fresh updates whenever you need them.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.