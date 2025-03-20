Turn newsletters and community updates into engaging video content

People don’t always read long emails, but they do watch videos. Whether you’re sharing company updates, industry insights, or content roundups, HeyGen makes it easy to turn static newsletters into engaging videos that keep your audience informed and interested.

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Benefits and value

Visually engaging updates your audience will genuinely watch

Save time by creating updates in minutes

Crafting a traditional newsletter can be time-consuming. Producing a video newsletter doesn’t have to be. HeyGen helps you create videos from scratch. Simply add a script and convert your written content into professional videos featuring AI-powered avatars. No filming or editing required.


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Boost engagement by converting text into video

Text-based updates and long emails often go unnoticed, but video grabs attention. With HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature, you can transform plain text-based documents into visually engaging video updates, helping your audience stay informed and entertained.



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Personalize and scale updates effortlessly

Whether you’re speaking to global enterprises, niche communities, or your social media followers, HeyGen helps you tailor video updates for different audiences. You can localize instantly in multiple languages, ensuring you connect with more people, more effectively.


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How to create newsletters and community updates using HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Start creating professional-quality video newsletters and community updates in minutes—no video production team or editing expertise required.


  1. Choose a template or start from scratch
  1. Add your script and select an avatar
  1. Customize your video
  1. Translate and localise for global teams
  1. Submit your video

FAQs

What is HeyGen and how can it support newsletter and community updates?

HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that helps businesses produce engaging, scalable corporate video training without the need for a production team. It allows you to create compliance training, leadership development, software tutorials, and DEI programs quickly and efficiently.

Why should I create AI-powered videos instead of sending traditional emails?

Traditional newsletters and company updates are often missed or ignored, whereas video content has been proven to capture attention and boost engagement. HeyGen makes it simple to turn static emails into dynamic videos that your audience is more likely to watch, remember, and act on.

What kinds of video updates can I create using HeyGen?

HeyGen is ideal for creating a wide range of newsletter and community update videos, including:

  • Company announcements – leadership updates, quarterly reviews, employee spotlights
  • Content roundups – summarising blog posts, industry reports, or social media highlights
  • Industry news & trends – explaining market insights and emerging trends in a clear way for your audience
  • Community updates – engaging members with upcoming events, key milestones, or exclusive content

How quickly can I create a video newsletter with HeyGen’s AI?

With HeyGen, you can create a fully produced, high-quality video newsletter in minutes. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an AI avatar, and customise your visuals—without the need for filming, voiceovers, or post-production.

Is it possible to preserve my brand’s identity in these videos?

Yes! HeyGen allows you to customize videos with your brand’s colors, fonts, logos, and visuals, ensuring every update aligns with your company’s identity and messaging.

Can I tailor AI videos for different audiences or segments?

Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to tailor video content for different regions, teams, or audience segments. You can quickly adjust the messaging, swap out visuals, and create multiple versions of the same update to ensure it stays relevant.

Which platforms support sharing AI video newsletters and updates?

HeyGen videos can be exported in multiple formats and shared through:

  • Email newsletters (embed or link directly)
  • Social media platforms (LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, etc.)
  • Community platforms (Slack, Discord, private forums)
  • Internal communication channels (company intranet, HR portals, team updates)

Does HeyGen support multilingual video newsletters?

Yes. HeyGen’s AI translation and lip-sync features help you reach audiences across the world with very little extra effort.

How does using an AI video generator help save time and money?

HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive filming, editing, and voiceover work, enabling businesses and creators to produce professional-quality video updates at a fraction of the cost and time.

How can I update my video newsletters with fresh content?

Updating video content with HeyGen is simple—just edit the script, update the visuals, and regenerate the video in minutes. No reshoots, no complicated edits, just fresh updates whenever you need them.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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