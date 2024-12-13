AI Voice Actor Generator

Clone Your Voice or Choose an AI Actor in Seconds

Create voiceovers with natural-sounding AI voices. Clone your own or choose from dozens of avatars to match any tone, language, or emotion.

AI Voice Synthesis

AI Voice Actors for Any Script, Style, or Scene

HeyGen’s AI voice actor tool lets you generate expressive voiceovers without a mic or recording studio. Simply paste your script, pick a language or emotion, and generate high-quality audio. Whether you're voicing explainer videos, anime-style characters, or product tutorials, the voices adapt to your context.

a woman wearing sunglasses and a dog wearing headphones

AI Voice Generator

Best Practices for Generating Natural AI Voiceovers

Get the most out of your voice acting experience with these tips:

  • Use clear punctuation and formatting for expressive delivery
  • Break longer text into scenes for better pacing
  • Choose tones (e.g. energetic, calm, corporate) that match the use case
  • Upload reference audio for voice cloning (if needed)
  • Review and regenerate until tone and rhythm feel right
a screen shows a woman and a man talking into microphones and says your delivery mirrored

AI Video Creation

From Voice Actor to Video Star—All with AI

Say goodbye to costly voice sessions. HeyGen lets creators, marketers, and studios produce voiceovers that scale. Match each voice to a character, brand, or region—and support 40+ languages with high realism and lip-sync options.

HeyGen stands out from tools like Typecast, Replica Studios, or Kits.AI with:

  • Custom voice cloning with a short audio sample
  • Avatar + voice integration for full video output
  • Real-time voice preview and adjustments

Use it for anime dubbing, character dialogue, training videos, and more.

a man in a suit sits in a chair with a pink background that says efficient communication

How It works?

Dub Your Video in 4 Easy Steps

Create multilingual, lip-synced videos with AI in minutes.

Step 1

Input Text or Upload Audio

Start with a clean audio file or type your script—HeyGen supports both voice and text-to-speech.

video thumbnail

Step 2

Select an Avatar

Use a talking AI avatar or sync lips over real human footage for lifelike delivery.

video thumbnail

Step 3

Choose an AI Voice or Upload Real Footage

Select from 300+ voices in 175+ languages to match your tone and target audience.

video thumbnail

Step 4

Generate & Share Your Synced Video

HeyGen automatically syncs lips, voice, and facial expression—export and share in seconds.

video thumbnail

Discover More AI Tools

Create AI Lip Sync Videos

Perfect Lip Syncing for Any Video with AI.

altalt

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

video thumbnail
altalt

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


video thumbnail
altalt

Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

video thumbnail
altalt

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

video thumbnail
altalt

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

video thumbnail
altalt

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

video thumbnail
altalt

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

AI Voice Actor FAQs

What is the HeyGen AI Voice Actor tool?

It’s voice generation tool that creates realistic, human-like speech from text. Ideal for videos, ads, training, and narration without hiring voice talent.

Can I choose from different voice styles and accents?

Yes. The tool offers a wide range of AI voices in multiple languages, accents, tones, and emotional styles—tailored to various content types and audiences.

Is the voice quality suitable for professional use?

Absolutely. The generated voices sound natural and clear, making them perfect for eLearning modules, corporate videos, podcasts, and commercials.

Does it support emotional expression in voice?

Yes. You can adjust parameters like tone, speed, and pitch to convey specific emotions such as excitement, calmness, authority, or friendliness.

Can I create multilingual voice-overs?

Yes. The AI Voice Actor supports over 40 languages and regional dialects, enabling global content creation without hiring multiple voice artists.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

Tools

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

