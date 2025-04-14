AI Talking Avatar: Make Any Photo Speak Your Script

Make any photo, script, or short clip talk. Generate a polished AI avatar video in minutes with no camera, no editing software, and no re-recording, across social, training, ads, and multilingual content.

AI talking avatar generated from a single portrait photo, speaking on screen with synced lips in a rounded video card.
147,844,762วิดีโอที่สร้างแล้ว
122,977,128อวตารที่สร้างแล้ว
20,453,408วิดีโอที่แปลแล้ว
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้ทั่วโลกหลายล้านคนในการนำเรื่องราวมาสู่ชีวิต
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of the AI Talking Avatar Generator

Turn Any Photo Into a Talking Avatar

Upload one clear reference photo and the engine animates the face to deliver your script with natural expressions and head movement. The same image to video pipeline handles selfies, brand mascots, historical portraits, and AI-generated characters, so any still picture becomes a believable on-screen presenter.

Get Started For Free →
A single reference portrait photo animating into a talking avatar with natural expressions inside a HeyGen video card.

Type a Script, Hear 300+ AI Voices

Paste text and browse 300+ AI voices across accents, ages, and delivery styles. The text to speech engine narrates your talking avatar script with natural pacing and emphasis, so narration sounds recorded rather than generated, without hiring voice actors or booking studio sessions.

Get Started For Free →
A script text box beside a scrollable AI voice list of 300+ voices with a waveform preview in the HeyGen editor.

Frame-Accurate Lip-Sync in Any Language

The model aligns every phoneme to mouth shapes, jaw movement, and micro-expressions, frame by frame. Built on the same AI lip Sync engine that dubs full videos, it keeps speech believable in close-ups and holds accuracy across 175+ languages and dialects.

Get Started For Free →
A close-up avatar face with phoneme-to-mouth-shape overlays and a language selector showing 175+ languages.

Clone Your Voice From a Short Sample

Record 15 seconds of audio and the platform builds a voice that matches your tone, pace, and accent. Your talking avatar then reads any script in that voice, keeping delivery consistent across dozens of videos without you recording a single new line.

Get Started For Free →
A 15-second voice recording panel building a cloned voice profile, linked to a talking avatar video card.

Build a Digital Twin With Avatar V

Avatar V builds a persistent digital twin avatar from a single 15-second clip, holding your likeness across wide, medium, and close-up shots with no drift. Change the outfit, setting, or camera angle with a plain-English prompt, without stepping in front of a camera again.

Get Started For Free →
A digital twin avatar shown in wide, medium, and close-up shots with an outfit and background prompt panel.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the AI talking avatar generator

A talking avatar clip in a vertical social feed for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts with a consistent presenter.

Social Media Content Without Filming

Posting daily on camera burns creators out. Generate talking avatar clips for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts from a script, keep one consistent on-screen identity, and publish fresh visual content every day without recording yourself once.

Multiple UGC-style ad variants with an AI talking head presenter holding a generic unbranded product.

UGC-Style Ads and Product Promos

Booking creators for every ad brief slows testing to weeks. Spin up an AI talking head presenter, swap scripts and hooks per variation, and A/B test dozens of ad angles in one afternoon.

An eLearning module with an avatar instructor beside a course slide and a progress tracker.

Training and eLearning Modules

Reshooting lessons after every product update wastes budget. Give each onboarding and L&D course a consistent avatar instructor, edit the script when content changes, and regenerate the module in minutes instead of rebooking a studio.

A faceless YouTube setup with an AI talking avatar presenter fronting a video thumbnail and play bar.

Faceless YouTube With a Talking Avatar

Many channel owners never want their face online. A talking avatar fronts your videos with a professional presenter, so faceless channels get the retention benefits of a human host without revealing anyone's identity.

A personalized sales outreach video from an AI video spokesperson greeting a prospect by name in an email.

Personalized Sales Outreach Videos

Generic text emails get ignored. Send each prospect a short video message from your video spokesperson that greets them by name and pitches their specific use case, produced in batches rather than one by one.

One talking avatar video localized into multiple languages with matched lip sync and country flag chips.

One Script, 175+ Language Versions

Localizing video normally means new actors per market. Translate your talking avatar video into 175+ languages with matched lip sync and a cloned voice, shipping localized videos at scale on the same day.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How AI talking avatar works

Create your first talking avatar video in four steps, from picking a face to downloading a share-ready MP4 in minutes.

step icon

Step 1: Pick your avatar

Choose from 1,000+ stock avatars, upload a reference photo, or build a digital twin from a short clip.

step icon

Step 2: Add your script

Type or paste your text, or upload an audio file. Choose an AI voice or use your cloned one.

step icon

Step 3: Direct the delivery

Select the tone, gestures, background, and captions. Preview the scene before rendering.

step icon

ขั้นตอนที่ 4: สร้างและแชร์

เรนเดอร์เป็นความละเอียด HD หรือ 4K บันทึกไฟล์ MP4 ไว้ในเวิร์กสเปซของคุณ หรือเผยแพร่ตรงไปยังโซเชียลมีเดียของคุณได้เลย

AI talking avatar FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

What is an AI talking avatar and how does it work?

อวตารพูดได้คือใบหน้าดิจิทัลที่มาจากรูปภาพ คลังสต็อก หรือการบันทึกของคุณเอง ซึ่งพูดตามสคริปต์พร้อมการขยับปากและสีหน้าที่ซิงก์กัน AI จะจับคู่เสียงแต่ละเสียงในออดิโอกับรูปปากและการเคลื่อนไหวใบหน้าที่สอดคล้องกัน จากนั้นเรนเดอร์ออกมาเป็นวิดีโอสำเร็จรูป

How do I create an AI talking avatar from a photo?

Upload one clear, front-facing portrait, type your script, and pick a voice. The AI animates the face to match the audio and renders a downloadable video. Selfies, illustrations, and AI-generated portraits all work as source images, so no studio photo is required.

Is there a free AI talking avatar app or website?

ได้ HeyGen มีเครื่องมือสร้างอวตารพูดได้เวอร์ชันฟรีให้คุณสร้างวิดีโอด้วยอวตารสต็อกและเสียง AI ได้โดยไม่เสียค่าใช้จ่าย ไม่ต้องใช้บัตรเครดิต แผนแบบชำระเงินจะเพิ่มความยาววิดีโอ อวตารแบบกำหนดเอง และความละเอียดวิดีโอที่สูงขึ้นเมื่อคุณต้องการ

อวตารพูดได้ของฉันจะดูปลอมหรือหลอนแบบ uncanny valley ไหม?

ความสมจริงขึ้นอยู่กับโมเดล อวตาร V ของ HeyGen รักษาเอกลักษณ์เดียวกันอย่างต่อเนื่องทุกซีนพร้อมลิปซิงก์ระดับโฟนีม และได้รับการจัดอันดับเป็น #1 ด้านอวตาร AI ที่สมจริงที่สุดบน G2 ทำให้วิดีโอที่ได้มีลักษณะเหมือนฟุตเทจที่ถ่ายทำจริงไม่ใช่งานแอนิเมชัน แม้ในวิดีโอความยาวมากขึ้น

Why is HeyGen the best AI talking avatar generator?

Where a basic AI avatar generator stops at animating one face per clip, HeyGen runs on a complete AI video generator, adding scenes, captions, translation into 175+ languages, 4K export, and an API, so nothing breaks when production scales.

How much does it cost to make talking avatar videos?

เริ่มต้นใช้ฟรีได้ แผน Creator มีราคา $24 ถึง $29 ต่อเดือนสำหรับการผลิตวิดีโอทั่วไป และ API คิดราคาเอาต์พุต Avatar V ที่ $0.05 ต่อวินาทีสำหรับนักพัฒนา แผน Enterprise แบบปรับแต่งครอบคลุมทีมที่ต้องการเผยแพร่วิดีโออวตารจำนวนมากในหลายตลาด

Can a talking avatar replace filming yourself on camera?

For most content, yes. Educator Anton Voroniuk runs his channels with a HeyGen avatar, saving 15.5 hours per week, cutting production costs 40x, and reaching more than 1M students without filming a single lesson himself.

Can I make a cartoon character, mascot, or pet talk?

ได้แน่นอน Photo-based Avatar IV รองรับใบหน้าที่ไม่ใช่มนุษย์ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นตัวการ์ตูน มาสคอตแบรนด์ หรือสัตว์ต่างๆ ก็สามารถพูดตามสคริปต์ได้ด้วยการลิปซิงก์ที่แม่นยำและคาแรกเตอร์เฉพาะตัว ครีเอเตอร์ใช้ฟีเจอร์นี้ทำคลิปสัตว์พูดได้ วิดีโอโพรโมมาสคอต และวิดีโออธิบายแบบแอนิเมชัน

How many languages can a HeyGen talking avatar speak?

175+ languages and dialects. Generate the original in one language, then use the AI Video Translator to produce localized versions with matched lip sync and your cloned voice, so one script covers every market you sell in.

สามารถใช้อวตารพูดได้สำหรับไลฟ์สตรีมหรือแชทแบบเรียลไทม์ได้ไหม?

ได้ LiveAvatar รันอวตารของคุณแบบเรียลไทม์ สนทนาแบบสดใน voice agent เวบินาร์ และวิดเจ็ตซัพพอร์ต วิดีโออวตารพูดแบบเรนเดอร์ล่วงหน้าก็ใช้เป็นอินโทรสตรีม ช่วงคั่นสไตล์ VTuber และรอบฉายแบบตั้งเวลาได้เช่นกัน

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn any photo or script into a lip-synced AI talking avatar video, with AI.

เริ่มสร้างเลย →
CTA background