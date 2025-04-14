Make any photo, script, or short clip talk. Generate a polished AI avatar video in minutes with no camera, no editing software, and no re-recording, across social, training, ads, and multilingual content.
Features of the AI Talking Avatar Generator
Turn Any Photo Into a Talking Avatar
Upload one clear reference photo and the engine animates the face to deliver your script with natural expressions and head movement. The same image to video pipeline handles selfies, brand mascots, historical portraits, and AI-generated characters, so any still picture becomes a believable on-screen presenter.
Type a Script, Hear 300+ AI Voices
Paste text and browse 300+ AI voices across accents, ages, and delivery styles. The text to speech engine narrates your talking avatar script with natural pacing and emphasis, so narration sounds recorded rather than generated, without hiring voice actors or booking studio sessions.
Frame-Accurate Lip-Sync in Any Language
The model aligns every phoneme to mouth shapes, jaw movement, and micro-expressions, frame by frame. Built on the same AI lip Sync engine that dubs full videos, it keeps speech believable in close-ups and holds accuracy across 175+ languages and dialects.
Clone Your Voice From a Short Sample
Record 15 seconds of audio and the platform builds a voice that matches your tone, pace, and accent. Your talking avatar then reads any script in that voice, keeping delivery consistent across dozens of videos without you recording a single new line.
Build a Digital Twin With Avatar V
Avatar V builds a persistent digital twin avatar from a single 15-second clip, holding your likeness across wide, medium, and close-up shots with no drift. Change the outfit, setting, or camera angle with a plain-English prompt, without stepping in front of a camera again.
Posting daily on camera burns creators out. Generate talking avatar clips for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts from a script, keep one consistent on-screen identity, and publish fresh visual content every day without recording yourself once.
Booking creators for every ad brief slows testing to weeks. Spin up an AI talking head presenter, swap scripts and hooks per variation, and A/B test dozens of ad angles in one afternoon.
Reshooting lessons after every product update wastes budget. Give each onboarding and L&D course a consistent avatar instructor, edit the script when content changes, and regenerate the module in minutes instead of rebooking a studio.
Many channel owners never want their face online. A talking avatar fronts your videos with a professional presenter, so faceless channels get the retention benefits of a human host without revealing anyone's identity.
Generic text emails get ignored. Send each prospect a short video message from your video spokesperson that greets them by name and pitches their specific use case, produced in batches rather than one by one.
Localizing video normally means new actors per market. Translate your talking avatar video into 175+ languages with matched lip sync and a cloned voice, shipping localized videos at scale on the same day.
How AI talking avatar works
Create your first talking avatar video in four steps, from picking a face to downloading a share-ready MP4 in minutes.
Choose from 1,000+ stock avatars, upload a reference photo, or build a digital twin from a short clip.
Type or paste your text, or upload an audio file. Choose an AI voice or use your cloned one.
Select the tone, gestures, background, and captions. Preview the scene before rendering.
เรนเดอร์เป็นความละเอียด HD หรือ 4K บันทึกไฟล์ MP4 ไว้ในเวิร์กสเปซของคุณ หรือเผยแพร่ตรงไปยังโซเชียลมีเดียของคุณได้เลย
อวตารพูดได้คือใบหน้าดิจิทัลที่มาจากรูปภาพ คลังสต็อก หรือการบันทึกของคุณเอง ซึ่งพูดตามสคริปต์พร้อมการขยับปากและสีหน้าที่ซิงก์กัน AI จะจับคู่เสียงแต่ละเสียงในออดิโอกับรูปปากและการเคลื่อนไหวใบหน้าที่สอดคล้องกัน จากนั้นเรนเดอร์ออกมาเป็นวิดีโอสำเร็จรูป
Upload one clear, front-facing portrait, type your script, and pick a voice. The AI animates the face to match the audio and renders a downloadable video. Selfies, illustrations, and AI-generated portraits all work as source images, so no studio photo is required.
ได้ HeyGen มีเครื่องมือสร้างอวตารพูดได้เวอร์ชันฟรีให้คุณสร้างวิดีโอด้วยอวตารสต็อกและเสียง AI ได้โดยไม่เสียค่าใช้จ่าย ไม่ต้องใช้บัตรเครดิต แผนแบบชำระเงินจะเพิ่มความยาววิดีโอ อวตารแบบกำหนดเอง และความละเอียดวิดีโอที่สูงขึ้นเมื่อคุณต้องการ
ความสมจริงขึ้นอยู่กับโมเดล อวตาร V ของ HeyGen รักษาเอกลักษณ์เดียวกันอย่างต่อเนื่องทุกซีนพร้อมลิปซิงก์ระดับโฟนีม และได้รับการจัดอันดับเป็น #1 ด้านอวตาร AI ที่สมจริงที่สุดบน G2 ทำให้วิดีโอที่ได้มีลักษณะเหมือนฟุตเทจที่ถ่ายทำจริงไม่ใช่งานแอนิเมชัน แม้ในวิดีโอความยาวมากขึ้น
Where a basic AI avatar generator stops at animating one face per clip, HeyGen runs on a complete AI video generator, adding scenes, captions, translation into 175+ languages, 4K export, and an API, so nothing breaks when production scales.
เริ่มต้นใช้ฟรีได้ แผน Creator มีราคา $24 ถึง $29 ต่อเดือนสำหรับการผลิตวิดีโอทั่วไป และ API คิดราคาเอาต์พุต Avatar V ที่ $0.05 ต่อวินาทีสำหรับนักพัฒนา แผน Enterprise แบบปรับแต่งครอบคลุมทีมที่ต้องการเผยแพร่วิดีโออวตารจำนวนมากในหลายตลาด
For most content, yes. Educator Anton Voroniuk runs his channels with a HeyGen avatar, saving 15.5 hours per week, cutting production costs 40x, and reaching more than 1M students without filming a single lesson himself.
ได้แน่นอน Photo-based Avatar IV รองรับใบหน้าที่ไม่ใช่มนุษย์ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นตัวการ์ตูน มาสคอตแบรนด์ หรือสัตว์ต่างๆ ก็สามารถพูดตามสคริปต์ได้ด้วยการลิปซิงก์ที่แม่นยำและคาแรกเตอร์เฉพาะตัว ครีเอเตอร์ใช้ฟีเจอร์นี้ทำคลิปสัตว์พูดได้ วิดีโอโพรโมมาสคอต และวิดีโออธิบายแบบแอนิเมชัน
175+ languages and dialects. Generate the original in one language, then use the AI Video Translator to produce localized versions with matched lip sync and your cloned voice, so one script covers every market you sell in.
ได้ LiveAvatar รันอวตารของคุณแบบเรียลไทม์ สนทนาแบบสดใน voice agent เวบินาร์ และวิดเจ็ตซัพพอร์ต วิดีโออวตารพูดแบบเรนเดอร์ล่วงหน้าก็ใช้เป็นอินโทรสตรีม ช่วงคั่นสไตล์ VTuber และรอบฉายแบบตั้งเวลาได้เช่นกัน
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