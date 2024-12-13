OpenAI Sora 2 now built into HeyGen
HeyGen and Sora 2 integration gives creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses the ability to generate cinematic B-roll, scenes, and visuals directly inside their workflow. This integration makes storytelling faster, more creative, and more impactful without adding extra steps.
Benefits of using Sora 2 in HeyGen
The integration of OpenAI Sora 2 with HeyGen is built around four key benefits. These highlight how the model expands creativity, simplifies workflows, serves every audience, and adds measurable value to communication.
For a limited time, enjoy no watermarks. Generate unlimited videos without the Sora watermark.
Powered by OpenAI Sora 2
OpenAI Sora 2 is the advanced video and audio generation model that powers HeyGen’s new storytelling features. It delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and controllability across multi shot sequences. Sora 2 excels at producing realistic, anime-style, and cinematic AI visuals with synchronized sound effects.
With HeyGen, that power is now available directly inside your workflow and through the new Sora 2 desktop app for advanced users.
How to use Sora 2 in HeyGen
Getting started with the Sora 2 desktop app inside HeyGen takes just a few simple steps.
Sign in to your account and open the video creator.
Sign in to your account and open the video creator.
Enter a description or prompt. The text to video model transforms it into visuals.
Enter a description or prompt. The text to video model transforms it into visuals.
Describe the scene you want, from B-roll to cinematic shots. The text to video model instantly brings it to life.
Describe the scene you want, from B-roll to cinematic shots. The text to video model instantly brings it to life.
Sora 2 Integration FAQs
It is the integration of OpenAI’s Sora 2 video model with HeyGen, enabling instant generation of B-roll, scenes, and visuals inside the platform. For a limited time, generate any number of videos without the Sora watermark.
OpenAI Sora is a next generation AI model for video and audio generation. The Sora app uses this technology to create, remix, and share AI generated videos with realism, physics accuracy, and native sound.
Sora 2 delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and controllability over multi shot sequences.
No. Everything happens inside HeyGen without switching apps or exporting files.
Creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses who want to make faster, richer, and more effective video content.
Tools
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.