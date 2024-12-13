OpenAI Sora 2 now built into HeyGen

HeyGen and Sora 2 integration gives creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses the ability to generate cinematic B-roll, scenes, and visuals directly inside their workflow. This integration makes storytelling faster, more creative, and more impactful without adding extra steps.

Benefits of using Sora 2 in HeyGen

The integration of OpenAI Sora 2 with HeyGen is built around four key benefits. These highlight how the model expands creativity, simplifies workflows, serves every audience, and adds measurable value to communication.

Creativity unlocked

You can generate B-roll, scenes, and visuals instantly with a simple prompt. This expands the creative range of every video project and lets you move from an idea to supporting visuals in seconds with HeyGen’s built-in AI B-roll generator.

Seamless in workflow

There is no app switching, no exports, and no extra tools required. Everything happens inside HeyGen, where users already create. This keeps workflows simple while making every video more dynamic.

For every user segment

Creators can illustrate ideas with more depth and variety. Knowledge experts make teaching and training more vivid. Entrepreneurs and founders communicate with polish and speed. Businesses scale storytelling with richer and more engaging video.

Value to communication

You can add clarity with contextual visuals that support your message. This makes communication more effective and impactful. At the same time, you reduce production time without sacrificing creativity.

Powered by OpenAI Sora 2

OpenAI Sora 2 is the advanced video and audio generation model that powers HeyGen’s new storytelling features. It delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and controllability across multi shot sequences. Sora 2 excels at producing realistic, anime-style, and cinematic AI visuals with synchronized sound effects.

With HeyGen, that power is now available directly inside your workflow and through the new Sora 2 desktop app for advanced users.

How to use Sora 2 in HeyGen

Getting started with the Sora 2 desktop app inside HeyGen takes just a few simple steps.

Sign in to your account and open the video creator.

Enter a description or prompt. The text to video model transforms it into visuals.

Describe the scene you want, from B-roll to cinematic shots. The text to video model instantly brings it to life.

Sora 2 Integration FAQs

It is the integration of OpenAI’s Sora 2 video model with HeyGen, enabling instant generation of B-roll, scenes, and visuals inside the platform. For a limited time, generate any number of videos without the Sora watermark.

OpenAI Sora is a next generation AI model for video and audio generation. The Sora app uses this technology to create, remix, and share AI generated videos with realism, physics accuracy, and native sound.

Sora 2 delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and controllability over multi shot sequences.

No. Everything happens inside HeyGen without switching apps or exporting files.

Creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses who want to make faster, richer, and more effective video content.

