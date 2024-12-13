Infographic Video Maker: Create Stunning Visuals Easily

Turn complex data into engaging infographic videos instantly. Benefit from our extensive templates & scenes to craft compelling visual stories.

Create a vibrant, 45-second animated infographic video tailored for small business owners looking to present their growth metrics. This video should feature dynamic chart styles and crisp animations, utilizing HeyGen's extensive library of customizable templates and a professional voiceover generation to explain key data points with an upbeat, encouraging tone.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a compelling 30-second visual storytelling piece for marketing professionals aiming to captivate their social media audience with complex data. The video should leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key insights, accompanied by stylish animated infographic video elements and a clean, informative audio track generated via text-to-video from script.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an authoritative 60-second infographic video ideal for corporate executives needing to clarify complex reports during business presentations. Emphasize a professional, clean visual aesthetic featuring diverse chart styles and integrating relevant stock media from HeyGen's library, ensuring accessibility with automatically generated subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an engaging 50-second marketing content video for content creators, blending live-action scenes with animated data overlays to showcase the power of an infographic video maker. The visual style should be modern and dynamic, complemented by an energetic voiceover, and optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Infographic Video Maker Works

Transform complex data into engaging animated infographic videos effortlessly, leveraging customizable templates and smart design tools for powerful visual storytelling.

1
Step 1
Create Your Infographic Video
Start your project by selecting from a variety of infographic video templates or begin with a blank canvas to build your unique animated infographic video from scratch.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visual Data
Use the intuitive design editor to easily add and adjust charts, graphs, text, and other visual elements. Experiment with different chart styles to best represent your data.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Animations
Bring your infographic to life with dynamic animations and enhance clarity using the voiceover generation feature for compelling audio narration.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Content
Finalize your video, choosing your preferred aspect-ratio, and then export it to share across social media platforms, business presentations, or marketing content.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhanced Training and Education

Transform complex information into clear, animated infographic videos to significantly boost engagement and knowledge retention in training and educational programs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create animated infographic videos?

HeyGen simplifies the process to create animated infographic videos with powerful AI features, allowing you to transform data into engaging visual storytelling. Leverage customizable templates and a robust design editor to add dynamic animations and chart styles easily, bringing your information to life.

What customizable infographic video templates does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides an extensive library of customizable infographic video templates, enabling you to tailor every aspect of your visual storytelling. Our intuitive design editor lets you customize elements, add unique chart styles, and apply your branding controls for a professional finish.

Can HeyGen enhance my marketing content with infographic videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to elevate your marketing content by creating compelling infographic videos for various platforms. Whether for social media, business presentations, or engaging visual storytelling, HeyGen makes your data memorable and impactful.

Does HeyGen utilize AI to simplify infographic video creation?

Yes, HeyGen integrates advanced AI features to streamline the entire infographic video creation process. Our AI-powered infographic video maker transforms scripts into engaging videos, complete with voiceover generation and dynamic animations, making visual storytelling effortless.

