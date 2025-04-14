HeyGen's free tribute video maker turns your pictures, clips, and music into a finished tribute video in minutes. Add photos and short clips, layer in narration and captions, then share a memorial video to commemorate a loved one with family anywhere.
Features of the Tribute Video Maker
Animate Cherished Photos Into Motion
Static pictures can only say so much. The image to video tool adds gentle, lifelike motion to a favorite portrait, so a still photo of a departed loved one breathes, turns, and looks back at the room during the service or on screen at home.
Elegant Memorial Video Templates
Browse customizable templates built for funerals, celebrations of life, birthdays, or retirements. Select a template, and the layout arranges scenes, timing, and title cards for you. Drag and drop your photos and clips, then customize a beautiful tribute without any design skills.
AI Narration in Your Chosen Voice
Type your eulogy or a short prompt and let the AI voice generator turn your written words into warm, natural narration. Pick a tone that fits the person, then add text on screen and place the voiceover over photos so the story is heard, not only shown.
Set the Mood With Music and Titles
Choose a song from the media library or add your own audio clips, then set title cards in the font that suits the person. Trim the stock audio to length, fade it in and out, and hold each photo long enough to land so viewers have room to reflect and remember.
Captions and Subtitles in Any Language
Personalize on-screen captions with the subtitle generator, adjusting the font so quotes, poems, and spoken words are simple to follow. The editor is easy to use, and captions make the tribute accessible for older relatives and anyone watching with the sound off at a memorial service.
Families once needed video editing software or an editor for a funeral slideshow. Build your own with the slideshow maker, compile photos in order, add music, and have the video ready to play at the service.Explore Tool
A celebration of life leans warm, not somber. Curate joyful photos, home clips, and video messages from friends into a video tribute that makes people smile and cry, then show it at the reception to commemorate the dearly departed.
Big birthdays and milestones deserve more than a card. Gather photos and heartfelt messages from friends and family into one of the most personal group video gifts, then surprise the guest of honor with a personalized tribute that makes the perfect gift.
When a colleague retires or moves on, creating a tribute captures years of memories in minutes. Collect messages, photos, and inside jokes from the team, then play the send-off at the goodbye gathering.
Anniversaries and weddings call for a look back at the story. Drop photos into the AI video editor, use the editing tools to rearrange scenes into a timeline, add a first-dance song, preview the result, and play the tribute during the toast.Explore Tool
Losing a pet is a real loss that deserves its own tribute. Turn photos and short clips of your companion into a touching tribute video set to gentle music, add an in memoriam title, and keep it as a lasting reminder of the joy they brought.
How tribute video maker works
Make a tribute video online in four steps. This online tribute video maker runs in your browser, so there is no need to download any desktop software.
Add your photos and video clips, or capture a new message with the built-in recorder.
Choose a memorial or celebration template, or start from a blank timeline and arrange each scene.
Trim a song, then layer in spoken narration, captions, dates, and quotes to tell the full story.
Preview the final video, export an MP4 or MOV in the format you need, then share your tribute as an online video link with family anywhere.
A tribute video is a short film that honors a person using their photos, video clips, music, and words. A tribute video maker lets you create heartfelt tribute videos by uploading those memories, dropping them into a template, adding narration and captions, then exporting a finished video to share.
Kumpulkan 25 hingga 40 foto favorit dan klip pendek apa pun, lalu unggah dalam urutan yang kamu inginkan. Pilih template, tambahkan lagu dan kartu judul untuk nama serta tanggal, rekam atau buat narasi, lalu ekspor videonya untuk upacara atau dibagikan secara online. Kamu tidak memerlukan pengalaman mengedit video untuk menyelesaikannya dalam satu sore.
Untuk pemakaman atau upacara peringatan, usahakan durasi antara lima hingga sepuluh menit agar para hadirin punya waktu untuk merenung tanpa kehilangan fokus. Untuk media sosial atau obrolan grup, durasi sekitar satu hingga tiga menit biasanya lebih efektif dalam mempertahankan perhatian.
With consent and a clean audio sample, AI voice Cloning can recreate a voice to read a message or poem in the tribute. Use it thoughtfully, and only when the family agrees it feels right and respectful.
Ya.Avatar IV mengubah potret diam menjadi gerakan halus yang tampak hidup, sehingga satu foto berharga dapat bergerak lembut di layar. Fitur ini sangat cocok untuk pengambilan gambar penutup atau gambar judul yang mampu menarik perhatian seluruh ruangan.
Many tools only stitch photos into a slideshow. HeyGen also animates still photos into motion, adds natural narration in a voice you choose, and can rebuild the whole tribute in another language, so relatives anywhere can watch it the way they speak. The same quality carries across every video you make.
Ya. Penerjemah video AI dapat membuat ulang tribut Anda dalam lebih dari 175 bahasa dengan teks dan suara yang sudah diterjemahkan, sehingga kakek-nenek dan kerabat di luar negeri dapat menontonnya dalam bahasa mereka sendiri tanpa perlu edit terpisah.
Anda dapat mengunggah lagu yang bermakna bagi Anda atau memilih dari perpustakaan musik bawaan. Jika Anda berencana memublikasikan video di platform sosial, pastikan Anda memiliki hak atas lagu tersebut, karena trek berhak cipta dapat dibisukan atau diblokir di beberapa situs.
Ya, dan hanya dengan sebagian kecil dari biaya studio. Pendidik Anton Voroniuk melaporkan biaya produksi hingga 40x lebih murah dan penghematan waktu 15,5 jam setiap minggu dengan menggunakan HeyGen, yang menunjukkan sejauh mana satu orang bisa melangkah tanpa tim lengkap untuk pembuatan konten.
Ya, gratis untuk memulai, jadi Anda bisa membuat video penghormatan tanpa biaya di awal. Paket berbayar, mulai sekitar $24 per bulan, menambahkan durasi ekspor yang lebih panjang, unduhan 4K, dan lebih banyak opsi kreatif, yang sangat membantu untuk kenang-kenangan yang ingin Anda tayangkan atau simpan.
Jelajahi lebih banyak alat berbasis AI
Hidupkan foto apa pun dengan suara dan gerakan yang sangat realistis menggunakan Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.