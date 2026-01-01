Turn any script into a polished video with this HR video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Build onboarding, training, and policy videos in 175+ languages your whole team can watch anywhere.
Funciones del creador de videos para RR. HH.
Turn HR Scripts Into Videos With AI
Escribe o pega tu guion y recibe un video completo de RR. HH. en minutos. Esta herramienta de texto a video se encarga de las escenas, la narración y el tiempo, mientras que un editor sencillo de arrastrar y soltar mantiene la creación de videos rápida. El flujo de trabajo de guion a video no necesita filmación ni que aprendas nada antes.
Speech Cleanup and Smart Recording
Graba tu mensaje una sola vez y obtén una toma limpia y pulida sin tener que volver a grabar. Speech Cleanup elimina muletillas, pausas largas, falsos comienzos y repeticiones, y luego une tus mejores tomas con transiciones invisibles. Ahorras tiempo y te saltas la edición manual de video para lograr un resultado de alta calidad.
Multilingual Training in 175+ Languages
Llega a cada empleado en el idioma que mejor entiende. Traduce cualquier video de Recursos Humanos a más de 175 idiomas con avatares de IA realistas, narraciones naturales y sincronización labial precisa para que el contenido se sienta local. Usa el traductor de video para comunicarte con equipos globales y hacer despliegues en todo el mundo.
Edit and Customize Any HR Video
Las políticas y los procesos cambian, y tus videos pueden mantenerse al día sin volver a grabar nada. Edita el guion para actualizar las políticas de la empresa y luego regenera el video en minutos. Tu biblioteca de videos de onboarding y capacitación se mantiene al día, disponible on‑demand y fácil de personalizar, lo que impulsa la productividad del equipo.
On-Brand Video Templates and Export
Keep every HR video consistent with your logo, colors, and fonts applied automatically. Turn a presentation into a polished module with PPT to video, with full customization for each team. Export an MP4 or a SCORM package that drops straight into your LMS for tracking.
Ideas y casos de uso de videos para recursos humanos
New hires get inconsistent onboarding when it depends on someone's calendar. Paste your orientation script into the course builder, pick from ready-made video templates, and engage every employee with the same welcome on day one.
Compliance content goes stale the moment a rule changes, and reshooting is slow. Update the script and regenerate, and the built-in subtitle generator keeps policy training digestible and effective for every team.
Open enrollment emails get ignored, and dense PDFs confuse employees. Turn your benefits guide into engaging videos with PDF to video, so staff understand their options and act before the deadline.
A generic welcome email feels flat on day one. Record a short message, build a presenter avatar, and let every new hire feel your company culture with a personal touch and stronger employee engagement.
Recording leadership updates eats hours and rarely scales. Convert a memo into clear video communication, or make a faceless video, so company news reaches every employee with the same message and tone.
Hiring posts blend together and rarely show your team. Build recruiting videos and job ads with the AI ad maker, then share them on LinkedIn and social media to engage candidates and strengthen recruitment.
How an HR video maker works
Create HR videos in four clear steps that take you from a script to a polished, share-ready video for your team.
Elige un diseño y estilo visual para tu video de RR. HH., luego define la relación de aspecto, los colores y la marca.
Write or paste your onboarding or training script, then adjust tone and pacing for clarity.
Add captions, music, and backgrounds. Speech Cleanup removes filler words and pauses automatically.
Renderiza tu video de RR. HH. terminado y luego descarga un MP4 o exporta un paquete SCORM para tu LMS.
An HR video maker is a tool that turns a script into finished human resources videos for onboarding, training, and recruitment. Paste your text, pick a style, and the AI video generator builds the scenes, voice, and timing for effective HR content without filming.
Yes. Edit the script, swap a scene, or update a figure, then regenerate in minutes, no reshoot or studio time. Everything starts from text, so you refine each video later in the AI video editor and roll updates across every language at once.
Upload your presentation and each slide becomes a scene with text-to-speech narration. Add text, animation, and your logo, then generate to transform static slides into clear video. Need a starting point? The video script generator drafts a clean script first.
Sí. Empieza con plantillas de video listas para usar y luego personaliza colores, fuentes, logotipos y diseños. Crea videos atractivos desde cero y agrega subtítulos al video para que generes videos profesionales que refuercen tu marca y mantengan cada video de recursos humanos consistente.
Sí. Crea un solo video de recursos humanos y luego personaliza tutoriales, webinars y actualizaciones ilimitadas a partir del mismo guion. Con la clonación de voz con IA, la narración se mantiene consistente, y HeyGen localiza el contenido a más de 175 idiomas sin el costo de una producción de video tradicional.
Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card so HR teams can try this AI video maker. Add motion to animate text and make your video more engaging, then upgrade for the full suite, longer videos, and SCORM export to your LMS platform.
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Transform your scripts and policies into professional HR videos with AI.