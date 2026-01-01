Creador de videos de recursos humanos para tu equipo de RH

Turn any script into a polished video with this HR video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Build onboarding, training, and policy videos in 175+ languages your whole team can watch anywhere.

HR video maker creating human resources videos from a script.
141,847,156Videos generados
116,613,760Avatares generados
19,559,221Videos traducidos
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Millones de personas en todo el mundo confían en nosotros para dar vida a sus historias.
Funciones clave

Funciones del creador de videos para RR. HH.

Turn HR Scripts Into Videos With AI

Escribe o pega tu guion y recibe un video completo de RR. HH. en minutos. Esta herramienta de texto a video se encarga de las escenas, la narración y el tiempo, mientras que un editor sencillo de arrastrar y soltar mantiene la creación de videos rápida. El flujo de trabajo de guion a video no necesita filmación ni que aprendas nada antes.

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Employee using an AI HR video maker to turn a script into a video.

Speech Cleanup and Smart Recording

Graba tu mensaje una sola vez y obtén una toma limpia y pulida sin tener que volver a grabar. Speech Cleanup elimina muletillas, pausas largas, falsos comienzos y repeticiones, y luego une tus mejores tomas con transiciones invisibles. Ahorras tiempo y te saltas la edición manual de video para lograr un resultado de alta calidad.

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Speech Cleanup polishing a recorded HR video into a flawless take.

Multilingual Training in 175+ Languages

Llega a cada empleado en el idioma que mejor entiende. Traduce cualquier video de Recursos Humanos a más de 175 idiomas con avatares de IA realistas, narraciones naturales y sincronización labial precisa para que el contenido se sienta local. Usa el traductor de video para comunicarte con equipos globales y hacer despliegues en todo el mundo.

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Multinational team watching multilingual HR training videos in 175+ languages.

Edit and Customize Any HR Video

Las políticas y los procesos cambian, y tus videos pueden mantenerse al día sin volver a grabar nada. Edita el guion para actualizar las políticas de la empresa y luego regenera el video en minutos. Tu biblioteca de videos de onboarding y capacitación se mantiene al día, disponible on‑demand y fácil de personalizar, lo que impulsa la productividad del equipo.

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Editing and customizing an HR video library interface.

On-Brand Video Templates and Export

Keep every HR video consistent with your logo, colors, and fonts applied automatically. Turn a presentation into a polished module with PPT to video, with full customization for each team. Export an MP4 or a SCORM package that drops straight into your LMS for tracking.

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On-brand HR video templates ready to export to MP4 or SCORM.

Ideas y casos de uso de videos para recursos humanos

Onboarding y orientación para nuevas contrataciones

Onboarding y orientación para nuevas contrataciones

New hires get inconsistent onboarding when it depends on someone's calendar. Paste your orientation script into the course builder, pick from ready-made video templates, and engage every employee with the same welcome on day one.

Capacitación efectiva en recursos humanos y cumplimiento

Capacitación efectiva en recursos humanos y cumplimiento

Compliance content goes stale the moment a rule changes, and reshooting is slow. Update the script and regenerate, and the built-in subtitle generator keeps policy training digestible and effective for every team.

Benefits and Open Enrollment Videos

Benefits and Open Enrollment Videos

Open enrollment emails get ignored, and dense PDFs confuse employees. Turn your benefits guide into engaging videos with PDF to video, so staff understand their options and act before the deadline.

Company Culture and Welcome Videos

Company Culture and Welcome Videos

A generic welcome email feels flat on day one. Record a short message, build a presenter avatar, and let every new hire feel your company culture with a personal touch and stronger employee engagement.

Internal Communication and Updates

Internal Communication and Updates

Recording leadership updates eats hours and rarely scales. Convert a memo into clear video communication, or make a faceless video, so company news reaches every employee with the same message and tone.

Videos de reclutamiento y selección de personal

Videos de reclutamiento y selección de personal

Hiring posts blend together and rarely show your team. Build recruiting videos and job ads with the AI ad maker, then share them on LinkedIn and social media to engage candidates and strengthen recruitment.

Cómo funciona

How an HR video maker works

Create HR videos in four clear steps that take you from a script to a polished, share-ready video for your team.

Step 1

Elige una plantilla

Elige un diseño y estilo visual para tu video de RR. HH., luego define la relación de aspecto, los colores y la marca.

Paso 2

Agrega tu guion

Write or paste your onboarding or training script, then adjust tone and pacing for clarity.

Step 3

Personaliza y depura

Add captions, music, and backgrounds. Speech Cleanup removes filler words and pauses automatically.

Step 4

Generate and share

Renderiza tu video de RR. HH. terminado y luego descarga un MP4 o exporta un paquete SCORM para tu LMS.

Choosing an HR video template with a layout and visual style.
Adding an HR script to a video and refining tone and pacing.
Customizing captions and cleaning up an HR video automatically.
Generating a finished HR video and exporting an MP4 or SCORM package.

Preguntas frecuentes (FAQs)

What is an HR video maker and how does it help HR teams?

An HR video maker is a tool that turns a script into finished human resources videos for onboarding, training, and recruitment. Paste your text, pick a style, and the AI video generator builds the scenes, voice, and timing for effective HR content without filming.

¿Puedo editar un video de onboarding cuando cambian las políticas de la empresa?

Yes. Edit the script, swap a scene, or update a figure, then regenerate in minutes, no reshoot or studio time. Everything starts from text, so you refine each video later in the AI video editor and roll updates across every language at once.

¿Cómo convierto una presentación en videos de recursos humanos?

Upload your presentation and each slide becomes a scene with text-to-speech narration. Add text, animation, and your logo, then generate to transform static slides into clear video. Need a starting point? The video script generator drafts a clean script first.

Can I customize video templates for human resources teams?

Sí. Empieza con plantillas de video listas para usar y luego personaliza colores, fuentes, logotipos y diseños. Crea videos atractivos desde cero y agrega subtítulos al video para que generes videos profesionales que refuercen tu marca y mantengan cada video de recursos humanos consistente.

¿Puedo crear videos de recursos humanos para un equipo global a gran escala?

Sí. Crea un solo video de recursos humanos y luego personaliza tutoriales, webinars y actualizaciones ilimitadas a partir del mismo guion. Con la clonación de voz con IA, la narración se mantiene consistente, y HeyGen localiza el contenido a más de 175 idiomas sin el costo de una producción de video tradicional.

Is there a free way to try the HR video maker first?

Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card so HR teams can try this AI video maker. Add motion to animate text and make your video more engaging, then upgrade for the full suite, longer videos, and SCORM export to your LMS platform.

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Transform your scripts and policies into professional HR videos with AI.

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