Avatars go beyond basic lip sync Avatar IV does not just replicate speech; it understands tone, rhythm, and emotion. The model generates natural facial expressions and synchronised gestures that mirror human communication, creating conversations that feel authentic and emotionally engaging.

Natural hand gestures make interactions more engaging With Avatar IV, avatars move with clear intent. Hand gestures are intelligently matched to the voice track, giving every video added depth and nuance. Whether you are explaining, presenting, or telling a story, your avatars will feel expressive and dynamic.

Creativity goes beyond human limitations Avatar IV opens up new creative possibilities. Transform a sketch, a cartoon, or even an animal into a talking, expressive avatar. From lifelike humans to anime characters and fantasy creatures, you can create any persona and bring it to life with high-performance realism.