Avatar IV — AI Avatars That Look Real
Turn any photo into a realistic talking video. Avatar IV offers natural lip sync, expressive gestures, and multilingual voice support — no cameras or actors required. Ideal for advertisements, training, and social media.
Experience the power of Avatar IV in action
See how creators, brands, and teams are using HeyGen’s AI talking avatar creator to turn ideas into scroll-stopping, multilingual videos. Each showcase features avatars, voices, and lip sync, with no cameras required.
Innovation built into every lifelike avatar creator
Avatar IV offers much more than a simple talking face. With advanced AI lip-sync video capabilities, expressive hand gestures, and flexible styling options, you can create avatars that feel both natural and engaging. Whether you are looking for a hyper-realistic digital twin or a stylised character, Avatar IV gives you the tools to build a truly authentic connection with your audience.
Your talking avatar created from the photo does more than just speak; it reacts and expresses emotions based on your script. Experience natural timing, tone, and movement for an engaging delivery that feels truly real.
Enhance your realistic avatar creator with expressive hand movements that align perfectly with your avatar’s speech. Hand gestures are ideal for emphasis, nuance, and effective visual storytelling.
Choose from hyper-realistic clones or stylised characters. Our AI avatar maker supports human, anime, and animal avatars in both portrait and full-body formats.
With Avatar IV, avatars do not just talk — they act. The enhanced model responds to tone and emotion, offering lifelike expressions along with synchronised gestures for a truly human-like performance.
The path to Avatar IV
See what you can create with Avatar IV
Explore real examples of videos created with our AI talking avatar creator. Users across the world are transforming simple photos and scripts into engaging, lifelike animations with natural lip sync and realistic body movements. From cinematic scenes to expressive full body avatar creator projects, these showcases highlight the power of AI to generate professional-quality content without the need for cameras or actors.
Shows how Avatar IV performs from multiple camera angles while keeping lip sync highly accurate and emotions expressive. A great example of how our AI lip sync video feature creates natural delivery from every perspective.
Shows full vocal expression created from just one photo and an audio clip. Powered entirely by AI, this avatar delivers smooth, accurate lip sync without needing any actors, making it ideal for training, marketing, and storytelling.
Shows lifelike emotions and an AI-generated voice layered with original music, all created from a single image. This highlights how a realistic avatar creator can bring static photos to life in new ways.
Features an AI bear presenting the news — no real actors, just a single image and a script.
Creates an AI short film powered by memes, featuring talking animals, cinematic cuts, and perfectly synced voice-over.
Even hand-drawn portraits come to life — powered by Avatar IV’s stylised generation.
Start creating with just a single photo
Creating a lifelike talking avatar with Avatar IV takes just a few steps. Our AI talking avatar creator is designed to make the process seamless, whether you want a simple portrait animation or a full-body avatar creator experience. By combining photo input, natural voice sync, and expressive motion, you can generate professional-quality videos in minutes without cameras, studios, or long production cycles.
Choose a clear image of yourself or your subject, whether it is a portrait, half-body, or full-body photo. The better the image quality, the more natural and realistic the avatar will look once generated.
Type your script directly in the editor or upload an audio file. You can also record your own voice. Our AI lip sync generator synchronises your text or audio with facial movements and gestures, ensuring your avatar speaks in a natural way.
With just one click, Avatar IV transforms your photo into a dynamic talking avatar. The video will instantly showcase lip sync, expressions, and gestures that bring your avatar to life. Export in high resolution and share it on your favourite platforms.
Explore the advanced features of Avatar IV
Avatar IV is more than just an upgrade. It redefines what is possible with AI avatars. From sharper visuals to lifelike gestures, it delivers an unmatched level of realism and flexibility for creators, businesses, and storytellers alike.
Avatar IV does not just replicate speech; it understands tone, rhythm, and emotion. The model generates natural facial expressions and synchronised gestures that mirror human communication, creating conversations that feel authentic and emotionally engaging.
With Avatar IV, avatars move with clear intent. Hand gestures are intelligently matched to the voice track, giving every video added depth and nuance. Whether you are explaining, presenting, or telling a story, your avatars will feel expressive and dynamic.
Avatar IV opens up new creative possibilities. Transform a sketch, a cartoon, or even an animal into a talking, expressive avatar. From lifelike humans to anime characters and fantasy creatures, you can create any persona and bring it to life with high-performance realism.
Unlike earlier models, Avatar IV can generate avatars from tilted heads, side profiles, and angled poses. This flexibility ensures accurate and natural renders, even with complex input photos, giving you complete creative freedom to use a wide range of source material.
Avatar IV is HeyGen's advanced AI avatar engine that creates highly realistic talking avatars from a single photo, featuring voice sync, facial expressions, and hand gestures. You can start exploring the potential of HeyGen for free by signing up here.
HeyGen uses an AI engine to animate static photos with synchronised voice, facial expressions, and gestures, requiring only a script and an image.
Yes, HeyGen avatars support a variety of styles such as hyper-realistic, anime, and animals, giving you flexibility in avatar design.
No, you do not need a camera; Avatar IV creates a video using just a photo and a script.
HeyGen localises videos by adapting content to different languages and cultures, while ensuring natural-sounding speech and perfectly matched lip-sync.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solution.