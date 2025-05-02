Resize your video quickly and keep it looking clear, clean and ready for any platform. HeyGen helps you adjust dimensions in minutes, whether you need a vertical format for TikTok, a square layout for Instagram or a widescreen clip for YouTube. With the right size, your video displays correctly, avoids unwanted cropping and delivers a smoother viewing experience.
Need your videos to fit perfectly on any platform?
Different platforms have different video requirements, and the wrong size can lead to awkward cuts, distorted frames or lost details. When your video is resized correctly, it fits the screen naturally, maintains its quality and helps your message land without distractions.
Most modern editors support resizing features, from simple aspect-ratio changes to more advanced controls that help you fix stretched or distorted footage. With HeyGen, you can resize your video in a way that keeps your workflow simple while ensuring your content looks polished on every device.
Best Practices for Resizing Videos
• Aspect Ratio Options: Switch between vertical, square or horizontal formats so your video fits perfectly on the platform you’re posting to.
• Resize Without Losing Clarity: Smart scaling helps your video stay clear and smooth even when you adjust the dimensions.
• Custom Width and Height Setting: Perfect for creators who need more control over exact sizes and layouts.
•Fix Stretched or Distorted Clips: Correct footage that was recorded in the wrong shape so it looks natural again.
• Presets for Social Platforms: Use built-in sizes for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and more to save time.
• Resize Videos in Your Browser: Adjust the size online without downloading software or setting up complicated tools.
• Works for All Video Types: Whether it’s social content, product demos, training videos or long-form projects, resizing helps your video look clean and intentional.
Improving Reach with Resized Videos
Resizing videos allows your content to become versatile and suitable for various platforms, increasing visibility and engagement potential. With the right size and format, your videos can reach a broader audience and look polished wherever they are shared.
HeyGen’s resize video tool simplifies resizing while preserving video quality. By adapting content to fit platform-specific formats, you enhance versatility and engagement. With our intuitive platform, you can adapt your videos to fit any platform or purpose quickly and easily.
Trim, Resize & Repurpose Your Videos in 4 Easy Steps
Use AI-powered Instant Highlight to quickly find and share the best parts of your content.
Choose the file you want to resize from your device.
Pick a preset or enter custom dimensions that match your platform.
Make small changes to keep your subject centered when switching formats.
Check for clarity, motion alignment or unwanted cropping.
Use a smart scaling tool that adjusts dimensions without stretching or distorting your footage. HeyGen maintains clarity during resizing so your video stays sharp even when switching formats. For trimming before resizing, try the Online Video Trimmer
TikTok, Reels and Shorts work best with the 9:16 vertical format, while Instagram feeds support square (1:1) and 4:5. YouTube and training videos fit widescreen (16:9). Choosing the right size ensures your content displays correctly across platforms.
Yes. HeyGen lets you resize videos entirely in your browser,no apps, downloads or technical setup required. Just upload your file, choose your size and export a clean, platform-ready video in minutes.
Resizing adjusts the overall dimensions of your video, while cropping removes parts of the frame. Many creators resize first to match the platform, then crop for perfect framing and composition.
Yes. HeyGen allows you to adjust both dimensions and resolution in a single step, helping you tailor your video for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and more without creating distortion.
Use aspect-ratio correction to restore natural proportions. HeyGen automatically adjusts your layout so subjects look balanced and centered instead of stretched across the frame.
Absolutely. MP4 is universally supported and can be resized, reframed and exported without compatibility issues. After resizing, you can also reformat your clip using the Repurpose Video Tool
It can if done incorrectly, but HeyGen uses optimized scaling to preserve sharpness and color. Previewing before export ensures your resized video stays clean and professional across devices and platforms.
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