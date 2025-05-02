Cut, shorten, and polish your videos with this free online video trimmer. This fast, browser-based tool makes editing simple and precise. Remove unwanted parts, refine your clips, and get professional-quality results, all without downloading any software. Whether it is for social media, product demos, or tutorials, you can create clean, engaging videos in just a few minutes.
Edit videos effortlessly with AI precision
Turn long or unedited footage into short, engaging clips that suit any platform. With HeyGen’s AI-powered trimmer, you can refine videos instantly, with no complex tools or advanced editing skills required. Ideal for social media creators, marketers, and professionals who need fast, high-quality results.
Easily trim and refine your videos
Trim your videos effortlessly with HeyGen. Upload your clip, adjust the slider, and let AI deliver smooth transitions, sharp cuts, and consistent quality.
To get the best results:
Focus on key moments before trimming
Use AI to remove pauses or errors
Cut at natural pauses for a smoother flow
Optimise length for each platform
Once you’ve trimmed the footage, easily transform it into platform,ready formats using our Repurpose Video tool for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube and more.
Customise your clip for each platform
Choose your aspect ratio, crop your frame, and resize your video for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, or Facebook. Adjust sound, mute audio, or add finishing touches, all directly from your browser.
Trim, Resize & Repurpose Your Videos in 4 Simple Steps
Create polished videos in minutes with these simple steps. Use AI-powered Instant Highlight to quickly find and share the best parts of your content, using our online video translator and AI video generator tools.
Import your video from your device or add a public URL. The tool supports MP4, MOV and AVI formats.
Use the slider to select where your clip starts and ends for quick, precise trimming.
Crop, resize, or mute sections of your video to suit your platform’s requirements.
Save your polished clip or share it directly on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube.
HeyGen supports MP4, MOV, AVI, and most common video formats for quick uploading. If a file doesn’t load, it may be corrupted or exceed the upload limits.
You can trim videos without creating an account, making it easy to get started straightaway. Sign up only if you would like additional features and cloud storage options.
Yes. You can trim multiple sections and remove unwanted moments in a single edit. Once you are done, simply export your polished clip within seconds.
No. The tool preserves your video’s original resolution while delivering smooth, precise cuts. You can also resize your clip using the Resize Video tool if needed.
Yes. All videos are processed with encryption and are automatically deleted shortly after completion. Your content remains private and protected at every stage.
Absolutely. You can crop, resize, and export videos in formats that are ideal for TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts. For complete repurposing, try the Repurpose Video tool.
Yes. After trimming, you can enhance your video using AI tools such as avatars, voiceovers, and translations. Explore the AI Talking Head Generator for more advanced customisation.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.