Create Product Training Videos That Accelerate Sales Productivity
Clone your product managers and sales engineers into AI avatars that can train an unlimited number of team members. Update product training instantly whenever features change. Scale product knowledge across sales, support, and partner teams without having to schedule another live session.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The L&D Content Bottleneck
Your product team is stuck repeating the same training while product knowledge keeps falling behind. Product managers spend hours explaining features again and again, new sales hires are left waiting for proper training, support and customer success teams struggle to keep up with the latest releases, and partners end up demoing the product incorrectly. With dozens of updates going live every quarter, live training simply cannot scale, sales reps take months to become fully productive, demo quality varies from person to person, and your best product experts lose valuable build time because they are busy with training. Documentation is often ignored, low-quality Zoom recordings are difficult to update, and your sales team loses deals to competitors whose reps understand the product better.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen creates AI avatars of your subject matter experts that deliver unlimited product training without using up their time. Record your product manager, solutions engineer, or top sales performer once, and their digital twin trains every new hire, explains every feature, and demonstrates every use case. When products change, update the script and regenerate training within minutes so sales teams learn new features on the same day they launch. Standardise your best-performing demo across the entire team, ensuring consistent, high-quality demos instead of results that vary by rep.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
Subject Matter Expert Cloning
Your product manager is the bottleneck. Clone them as an AI avatar. Their digital version delivers product overviews, in-depth feature walkthroughs, competitive positioning, and technical architecture. They record once, and the training works for the long term. Sales engineer too busy for partner training? Clone them. Top performer has the most effective demo? Clone them.
Record your SME once for unlimited training sessions
Clone product managers, sales engineers, and top performers
Digital expert available 24/7
Free subject-matter experts from repetitive training tasks
Instant Feature Release Training
SaaS companies ship weekly or monthly. Create feature training the same day you ship. Your product manager records a 10-minute update. Generate video. Deploy to sales, support, and success teams immediately. Everyone knows about new features before customers start asking. Next month's release? Update the script, regenerate.
Same-day feature release training
Update training in just a few minutes
Keep pace with product velocity
No need to get SMEs to re-record for updates
Consistent Demo Quality
Your top sales rep closes 3x more deals than the average. Their demo is the reason. Turn their demo into the standard that everyone follows. Record their best demo flow, talk track, and objection handling. Every new hire is trained on this proven approach. Demo quality becomes your competitive edge.
Record best demo as standard training
Consistent demo quality across team
Proven talk tracks for all sales reps
Standardised discovery questions
Fast Sales Ramp-Up Time
New hires take six months to become productive. Compress ramp time with comprehensive product training they complete on their schedule. Day one, they start watching training from your cloned experts. Week two, they understand core features. Month one, they can demo confidently. Average time to first deal drops from six months to three.
Reduce ramp-up time by 40–60%
Self-paced learning for new joiners
On-demand product knowledge
Quicker time to first deal
Multilingual Global Teams
International sales, support, and partner teams need product training in their language. Create training once in English. Translate to German, Portuguese, Japanese, Mandarin. Voice cloning delivers natural language training, not awkward dubbing. Global teams understand products as deeply as headquarters.
175+ languages from a single source
Natural-sounding voice cloning for each language
Global team enablement
Same-day international training programmes
Scale Without Additional Hiring
Your enablement team of two supports 200 people, soon scaling to 400. Clone your SMEs. Their avatars manage unlimited training volume. New hire batches of 50? No issue. Your training capacity becomes limitless without increasing headcount.
Unlimited training capacity
No additional team members required
Support growing organisations
Scale faster than hiring
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Simple Steps
Capture Product Knowledge
Start with your product experts. Product managers, solutions engineers, top sales performers. Record them explaining your product, demonstrating features, delivering demos. Or upload existing presentations. The expertise already exists. HeyGen makes it reusable.
Create SME Avatar
Turn recordings into AI avatars. Your product manager becomes a digital presenter delivering training on demand. Choose professional avatars or create custom clones from video. Your SME’s expertise scales without taking up their time.
Deploy and Update Continuously
Roll out to sales, customer success, support, and partners. Host in your LMS, embed in knowledge bases, and share via links. When products change, update scripts and regenerate in minutes. Your training keeps pace with your product.
Designed for Every Training Requirement
Sales Team Product Training
Equip your sales reps with in-depth product knowledge. Cover feature overviews, competitive positioning, industry-wise use cases, pricing, technical requirements, and objection handling. New hires complete thorough training before their first prospect call.
Enable reps with deep product knowledge before their first prospect call. Many teams combine this with structured employee onboarding videos to accelerate early ramp.
Customer Success Enablement
Train CSMs on product capabilities, best practices for feature usage, adoption strategies, and expansion opportunities. CSMs understand the products in sufficient depth to drive customer value and identify upsell opportunities.
Use case: CSM team of 40 managing 2,000 accounts. Product releases happen every month. The CSM manager creates feature training on the same day as the releases. Customer feature adoption improves by 60%.
Technical Support Training
Enable support with technical product knowledge. Feature functionality, troubleshooting guides, known issues, integration details, error resolution. Support agents resolve tickets faster with comprehensive product understanding.
Use case: Global support team across three time zones. Product manager cloned as avatar delivers technical training. Support ticket resolution time decreased 35%.
Partner and Channel Enablement
Train resellers and implementation partners on your product portfolio. Create partner training that scales across unlimited partner organizations without a dedicated partner enablement team.
Use case: Software vendor with 200 channel partners. Partner manager creates product training. Partners complete certification. Partner-sourced revenue increased 45%.
Verified result: Organizations report 50% reduction in sales ramp time with video-based product training versus documentation-only approaches.
Feature Release Training
Train teams on new features same day they launch. Product managers create quick release training. Sales, success, and support stay current with continuous product evolution.
Use case: SaaS platform shipping weekly. Product marketing creates 5-10 minute release training. Revenue teams reference new features within days versus weeks.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
What is SME cloning for product training?
SME cloning creates AI avatars of your product experts who deliver training in their voice and style. Many teams extend this beyond product education into ongoing internal training videos for continuous enablement across roles.
How do you keep training current when features change constantly?
Edit the script with updated information and regenerate it in minutes. Your SME avatar explains new features without re-recording the actual person. Training stays synchronised with product releases. Update training as quickly as you ship code.
Can this completely replace live product training sessions?
For knowledge transfer and demo training, yes. Video is excellent for explaining features and teaching messaging. For interactive role play, combine video for knowledge with live sessions for practice. Most organisations use video for about 80% of their product training.
How long does it take to create comprehensive product training?
For typical SaaS product, 2-4 hours of recorded content covers core features, use cases, and positioning. Record your SME walking through topics. Generate videos. Most organizations build core training in one week.
Does video training actually improve sales ramp time?
Yes. Organizations report 40-60% reduction in time to productivity. Self-paced video means new hires learn as fast as they can absorb information versus waiting for scheduled training. Comprehensive product knowledge in first month accelerates their path to first deal.
How does this work for partner enablement?
Create partner certification training. Partners complete on their schedule. Track completion to verify knowledge. Many software vendors require partner certification before deal registration approval.
How long can training videos be?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths. Most effective training follows microlearning principles—3-10 minute modules that focus on specific learning objectives. However, you can create longer content for comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters for better learner engagement and completion rates.
Can multiple people on my L&D team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where instructional designers, training managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your entire team. Admin controls let you manage permissions and monitor usage.
How does HeyGen compare to traditional video production?
Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically taking 2–3 months and costing around $5,000–$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates comparable quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported a 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.
What if our product manager doesn't want to be recorded?
Use professional AI avatars instead of cloning. Let your product knowledge be delivered by a professional presenter. The expertise in the content matters more than who delivers it.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
- Onboarding & Training
- Corporate Training
- Skills Training
- Compliance Training
- Explainer Videos
- Safety Training
- Learning Programmes
- How-to Videos
Tools
Start Creating Training Videos Today
Stop waiting for months for content that is already outdated by the time it goes live. Create professional training videos in minutes, translate them into any language instantly, and update them whenever your business changes—without any reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who have transformed the way they train.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
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