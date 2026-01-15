Create Corporate Training Videos Your Team Will Actually Watch
Transform PowerPoints, PDFs, and tribal knowledge into engaging video training that scales across every team, location, and language—without studios, film crews, or waiting for SMEs.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The L&D Content Bottleneck
Your training backlog keeps growing. New hires need onboarding. Product updates require enablement. Leadership wants skills development programmes. But creating video training means coordinating SMEs who are never free, booking studios, hiring production crews, and waiting months for content that is outdated before it even launches. Meanwhile, your global workforce needs everything in multiple languages—and your budget does not cover dubbing costs for every market. Static slides do not engage learners. Live sessions do not scale. And your team of two cannot support an organisation of thousands.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen converts your existing training materials into professional video content that your learners actually complete. Upload a PowerPoint, paste a script, or let AI generate content from your documentation. Select an AI avatar—or clone your subject matter expert—and generate polished training videos in minutes. Need to reach your global workforce? With one click, translate your video into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Updates are instant: edit the script, regenerate, and your LMS remains up to date without reshoots.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
PowerPoint to video
Stop asking learners to read through slide decks. Upload your existing presentations and HeyGen transforms them into avatar-led video modules with narration, transitions, and a professional finish. Your content library becomes a video library—without having to start from scratch.
• Import PowerPoint, Google Slides, or PDF files
• Preserve your existing structure and flow
• Automatically add an avatar presenter
Subject Matter Expert Cloning
Your best trainers cannot be everywhere. Create digital twins from a short video recording, then roll out their expertise across unlimited training modules. Consistent delivery, no scheduling clashes, and no more “we are waiting on the SME” delays.
• Clone SMEs from a short recording
• Reuse across unlimited modules
• Update scripts without re-recording
Global Training Localisation
One training video, every language your workforce speaks. AI video translation with voice cloning means your onboarding sounds native in Spanish, Mandarin, German, and 175+ other languages—not like dubbed content. Train everyone in their preferred language from a single source.
• Voice cloning maintains presenter authenticity
• Lip-sync matches facial movements
• Deploy globally from one master video
LMS integration
Export training modules directly to your learning management system. SCORM 1.2 and 2004 packaging works with Cornerstone, Workday Learning, SAP SuccessFactors, and more. Track completions, set pass thresholds, and integrate with your existing learning ecosystem.
• SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 export
• Customisable completion thresholds
• Direct LMS upload support
Rapid Content Updates
Products change. Processes evolve. Policies get updated. When your training content needs a refresh, just edit the script and regenerate—in minutes, not months. No reshoots, no studio time, no production backlog. Your training stays as up to date as your business.
• Script changes go live within minutes
• No re-shooting required
• Version control for audit trails
Brand Consistency
Lock in your organisation's visual identity with Brand Kit. Approved colours, fonts, logos, and avatars ensure every training video looks like it came from the same professional team—even when different people create them. Brand Glossary ensures product names and terminology are pronounced correctly every time.
• Enforce brand standards across all videos
• Control pronunciation of key terms
• Approved avatar library for your team
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Steps
Start with What You Already Have
Upload existing PowerPoints, paste scripts from your documentation, or let the AI script generator create content from your learning objectives. No blank-page problem—start from your existing knowledge.
Choose Your Presenter
Select from 200+ diverse AI avatars or create a digital twin of your trainer. Pick a voice that matches your brand, or clone your SME's voice for greater authenticity. Customise the look and feel to match your organisation.
Choose Your Presenter
Choose from over 200 diverse AI avatars or create a digital twin of your trainer. Select a voice that aligns with your brand, or clone your SME’s voice for greater authenticity. Customise the look and feel to match your organisation.
Designed for Every Training Requirement
New Employee Induction
Help new hires become productive more quickly with consistent onboarding that does not depend on trainer availability. Onboarding videos cover company culture, systems training, and role expectations—delivered in the same way every time, at every location.
Use case: Standardise new hire orientation across all offices with video modules that replace in-person sessions.
Skills Development Training
Build capabilities across your workforce with skills training that scales. Leadership development, communication skills, technical training—create once, deliver to thousands.
Use case: Roll out management training to every new supervisor without having to schedule in-person workshops.
Product and Systems Training
Keep teams up to date on product updates, software changes, and new tools. Tutorial videos show exactly how the systems work—and update instantly when the interface changes.
Use case: Create CRM training videos that update automatically whenever new features are launched.
Global Workforce Training
Train your international teams in their native languages without separate production for each market. Same content, same quality, over 175 languages.
Use case: Deliver warehouse safety training in 12 languages across global distribution centres.
Verified result: Würth Group created a 65-minute training presentation in 8 languages in just 4 days, reducing translation costs by 80%.
Compliance and Safety Training
Meet regulatory requirements with compliance training that is consistent and trackable. SCORM export ensures your LMS records completions for audit documentation.
Use case: Distribute annual compliance certifications with tracked completions across all departments.
Partner and Channel Enablement
Extend training beyond employees to partners, distributors, and channel teams. Ensure consistent messaging at scale, without having to fly trainers to every location.
Use case: Enable distributor sales teams on new product launches with video training that they can complete at their own convenience.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
What is training video software?
Training video software helps L&D teams create, manage, and distribute video-based learning content. HeyGen uses AI avatars and voice synthesis to generate professional training videos from scripts, slides, or documents—without cameras, studios, or production crews. The result is scalable video training that can be updated quickly and translated into any language.
How can I create corporate training videos without using a studio?
Upload your existing PowerPoint or training script to HeyGen. Select an AI avatar to serve as your on-screen presenter, choose a voice, and generate your video. The entire process takes minutes, not months. For a more personal touch, clone your subject-matter expert so their digital twin delivers the training.
Can I convert my existing PowerPoint presentations into training videos?
Yes—this is one of HeyGen's most popular L&D workflows. Upload your PowerPoint or Google Slides deck, and HeyGen transforms each slide into a video scene with avatar narration. Your existing structure, content, and flow are preserved. You can edit scripts, adjust timing, and add transitions before generating the final video.
How does multilingual training function?
Create your training video once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). One source video, global reach.
Does HeyGen integrate with our LMS?
Yes. HeyGen exports SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 packages that work with major learning management systems including Cornerstone, Workday Learning, SAP SuccessFactors, Docebo, Absorb, and more. Set completion thresholds, track learner progress, and integrate with your existing learning ecosystem.
How can I create a digital clone of our subject matter expert?
HeyGen's AI clone feature creates a digital twin from a short video recording. Your SME records once—following simple guidelines for lighting and framing—and their avatar can then deliver unlimited training content. When they are unavailable or leave the organisation, you still have their expertise captured in video form.
What is the maximum length for training videos?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths. The most effective training usually follows microlearning principles—3–10 minute modules that focus on specific learning objectives. However, you can create longer content for more comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking the content into chapters to improve learner engagement and completion rates.
Can multiple members of my L&D team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where instructional designers, training managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your entire team. Admin controls let you manage permissions and monitor usage.
How does HeyGen compare with traditional video production?
Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically 2-3 months and $5,000-$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.
Can I add quizzes or interactivity to my training videos?
HeyGen supports interactive elements including quizzes, knowledge checks, and branching paths. Add multiple choice questions, embed links, and create decision points that personalize the learning experience. Interactive features export with your SCORM package for LMS tracking.
Is my training content secure?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For enterprise L&D teams handling sensitive training materials, HeyGen offers dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralized user management. We don't train our AI models on your content.
What video formats and quality levels are supported?
HeyGen exports in MP4 format at up to 4K resolution. Most L&D teams use 1080p (Full HD) which balances quality with file size for LMS delivery and bandwidth considerations. You can also export at 720p for mobile-first or bandwidth-constrained environments.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
- Onboarding & Training
- Corporate Training
- Skills Training
- Compliance Training
- Explainer Videos
- Safety Training
- Learning Courses
- How-to Videos
Tools
Start Creating Training Videos Today
Stop waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Generate professional training videos in minutes, translate to any language instantly, and update when your business changes—without reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who've transformed how they train.
- No credit card required
- SCORM export included
- Cancel anytime