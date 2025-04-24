Create personalised, AI-generated onboarding videos

Lattice is the No. 1 AI-powered people platform. For the past eight years, Lattice has been a pillar of innovation in HR technology, helping managers become leaders, employees become high performers, and companies become some of the best places to work. In Lattice’s 2024 State of People Strategy Report, 62% of HR teams reported flat or decreasing budgets, and two-thirds of respondents said they would consider ways to leverage AI.

To support organisations and their people, Lattice aims to partner with the best AI solutions across the industry. To create personalised videos, Lattice partnered with HeyGen to enable teams to generate custom onboarding videos for their new hires — helping them feel welcome and creating a more human employee experience.