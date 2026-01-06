Summary HeyGen is overhauling how credits work based on user feedback that the system was confusing. The key changes: "Generative Credits" are now called "Premium Credits," features that cost credits are clearly labeled "Premium" throughout the product, users see upfront cost estimates before generating, and the platform suggests credit-free alternatives when you're running low. Audio dubbing is now unlimited (no longer costs credits). Premium features include Avatar IV, Video Translation with lip-sync, Video Agent, AI-generated avatar looks, and B-roll from Sora 2/Veo 3.1. Core features like Avatar III, Audio Dubbing, Video Agent Essential mode, and stock content remain unlimited for paid users. The long-term goal is to move more features from premium to unlimited as model efficiency improves.

We heard your feedback: it's not clear which features use credits, and how many credits actions will consume. At HeyGen, we believe AI video generation should empower everyone to bring their ideas to life. We took a step towards that with generative credits late last year.



Today, we're making credits and premium usage even more clear and accessible.

What we heard

Many of you have told us the feature and credit system is confusing. You shared stories of using credits while testing features, and finding it difficult to tell which features cost you credits and which did not. In our own experiments, we validated that confusion, and are now addressing it.

Why premium credits

AI video generation looks very different today than it did when we first launched in 2022. Premium credits help us sustainably deliver cutting-edge, compute-intensive AI models without charging separately for each new feature. They allow us to continuously improve and add capabilities (like Video Agent and Sora 2 integration) while keeping your base subscription predictable. But we need to make this system much clearer.

The changes we're making

1. Clear premium labeling

Features that consume credits are now marked as "Premium" throughout the product. No more guessing which features will use credits.

Premium features include:

Avatar IV

Video Translation with lip-sync

Video Agent

AI-generated avatar looks

B-roll generation with Sora 2, Veo 3.1, and other third-party models

2. "Generative Credits" → "Premium Credits"

We renamed "Generative Credits" to "Premium Credits" to make the connection clearer: premium features use premium credits.

3. Upfront cost estimates

Before you generate, you will see how many credits an action will use: "This will use 50 premium credits (200 remaining)." You can make informed decisions before committing.

4. More choice. More control.

When you're running low on credits, we will suggest alternatives that don't consume premium credits, such as:

"Use Avatar III instead of Avatar IV"

"Switch to Video Agent Essential mode when premium usage runs out"

5. Audio translation is now unlimited

Good news: video translations with audio overlay (audio dubbing) no longer consume credits.

As we continue to improve model efficiency, our goal is to move features from premium to unlimited whenever possible, expanding what's available to paid users without credit limitations.

Features included in your plan

These features do not consume premium credits and are unlimited for all paid users:

Avatar III — Create as many videos as you need with our core avatar model, works with your personal photo or video avatars

— Create as many videos as you need with our core avatar model, works with your personal photo or video avatars Audio Dubbing — Translate videos with audio overlay, unlimited usage

— Translate videos with audio overlay, unlimited usage Video Agent Essential mode — Basic video generation from prompts

— Basic video generation from prompts Stock avatar looks — Use any pre-made avatar appearance

— Use any pre-made avatar appearance Stock images and videos — Access our full library of stock content

