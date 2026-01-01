AI Highlight Video Maker App

Transform your long video into multiple highlight reels in a single click. Upload your footage, choose a caption style and output format, and get platform-ready highlights within minutes. No editing experience required, and no need to scrub through hours of footage.

Get Started for Free →
12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Key features of Instant Highlights

One-click AI highlight creation

Upload your video by dragging the file or pasting a specific URL into the AI Video Generator and Instant Highlights scans the entire recording to automatically detect the most engaging moments. The AI generates multiple highlight reels from a single long-form video in minutes, replacing hours of manual scrubbing and trimming through a URL to Video workflow.

Get Started for Free →
Highlight generation

Caption styles designed to make people stop scrolling

Every highlight reel needs captions that suit both the platform and the content. Instant Highlights includes a library of designed caption presets, ranging from clean options like Subtle Grey and Subtle Cyan to bold styles like Block Dark and Retro Gold, all available through the built-in Subtitle Generator. Choose a style, and every clip in the batch will be exported with that look applied.

Get started for free →
Caption style library

Clip duration and format control

Set the clip duration to auto or choose a custom length that suits your platform. Toggle between 9:16 Vertical for Reels and TikTok, 16:9 Landscape for YouTube, or 1:1 Square for LinkedIn and Facebook using the AI Video Editor. One upload, every format covered, with no resizing or re-exporting required.

Get started for free →
Smiling man's portrait with a cursor selecting the 1:1 aspect ratio.

Take your highlights further with HeyGen's AI suite

Multilingual voice-over for every highlight

Once your highlights are generated, pair them with HeyGen's AI Voice Cloning for narration in 175+ languages and frame-accurate AI Lip Sync. Localise your best moments for global audiences without re-recording or hiring voice talent, turning a single highlight reel into a multilingual content library.

Get started for free →
A smiling woman in a green software interface with options for 'Voice clone' and language selection, including French and Hindi.

Custom guidelines for editorial control

Type specific guidance in the instructions field to tell the AI what to keep, what to skip, and how to frame your highlights. The Reel Generator uses your editorial input to prioritise moments that match your brand voice, audience expectations, or campaign brief.

Get started for free →
A diagram showing how specific instructions guide AI for editorial control, leading to tailored content versus random highlights.

Use cases

Marketing event highlights

Filming an event is expensive. Getting the recap out quickly is harder. Upload the full recording and Instant Highlights generates marketing videos with platform-ready clips for email campaigns, landing pages, and social channels in minutes.

Webinar and podcast highlights

Webinars and podcasts generate hours of content that audiences will not rewatch. Turn the best moments into highlight reels with captions and music, ready to drive registrations and grow your subscriber base across every channel.

Corporate communications and townhalls

Executives record all-hands meetings that employees skip. Extract the key announcements and updates with an AI Spokesperson overlay, delivering the highlights that matter in a format teams will watch and share.

Social media shorts and reels

Manually cutting content for each social platform kills your publishing cadence. Generate vertical highlights for YouTube Shorts and TikTok video formats directly from your upload with captions and branding already applied.

Product demos and customer testimonials

Long demo recordings bury the best moments. Upload the full session and the AI surfaces the most compelling product features and customer quotes, exporting them as promo video clips with your AI Avatar Generator branding.

Training and onboarding material

Full-length training sessions lose learner attention. Break them into focused, digestible highlight clips with captions for accessibility using the training video workflow, ready to embed in any LMS or internal knowledge base.

How it works

Go from long-form video to multiple platform-ready highlight reels in four steps. Most users create their first highlights in under five minutes.

Start creating →
Step 1

Upload your video

Drag and drop your video file (MP4, MOV, or WEBM up to 10GB) or paste a specific URL. Instant Highlights accepts source videos up to 2 hours in length.

Step 2

Set duration and format

Choose an automatic clip duration or set a custom length. Select 9:16 Vertical, 16:9 Landscape, or 1:1 Square as per your target platform.

Step 3

Choose a caption style and add your instructions

Browse the caption style library and select a preset that suits your brand. Type any custom instructions to guide the AI on what to prioritise or skip.

Step 4

Generate and publish

Instant Highlights scans your video and delivers multiple highlight reels. Preview, download, and share to any platform.

Video upload
Duration and format
A futuristic transparent screen displays a "Caption Style Selection" interface with custom instruction input and style options like "Whimsical & Fun," set against a city skyline at dusk.
Generate highlights

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Instant Highlights different from trimming clips manually?

Manual editing means watching your entire recording, marking timestamps, cutting each segment, and exporting one clip at a time. Instant Highlights scans the full video and generates multiple ready-to-post reels in one pass through the Clip Generator workflow, with captions and your chosen aspect ratio already applied to every clip.

How does the AI decide which moments to highlight?

The AI analyses speech patterns, visual energy, scene changes, and audience engagement signals across your recording. It identifies the segments most likely to hold attention on social platforms and assembles them into standalone clips using the video highlight engine. You can refine what it prioritises by typing instructions like "focus on the product demo" or "skip the Q&A section."

Can I control the length and format of each highlight clip?

Set clip duration to auto and the AI chooses the ideal length for each moment, or set a fixed duration to keep all clips consistent. The output format toggle switches between 9:16 Vertical for Reels and TikTok, 16:9 Landscape for YouTube, and 1:1 Square for LinkedIn and Facebook. Change either setting and regenerate without uploading again.

What caption styles are available, and can I preview them before generating?

Instant Highlights includes a scrollable library of caption presets ranging from minimal styles like Subtle Grey to high-impact designs like Block Dark, Racing, and Retro Gold. Each preset shows a sample text preview so you can see the look before generating, and the style you select with Add Captions to Video is applied consistently across every clip in the batch.

Will this work for sports match recordings and highlight reels?

Upload a full game recording and the AI detects high-energy moments, including goals, big plays, celebrations, and momentum shifts. Use the instructions field to specify a player name or jersey number and the AI will give those moments higher weightage. Export in 9:16 vertical format for Reels and TikTok, where sports highlights tend to get the most engagement.

Can I turn one highlight reel into multiple languages for a global audience?

Every clip generated by Instant Highlights can be localised with the AI Video Translator using AI Dubbing in 175+ languages. The voice-over is cloned into the target language with synchronised lip movement, so a single set of highlights becomes a multilingual content library without re-recording or hiring translators.

How does Instant Highlights compare with tools like OpusClip or VEED?

Most highlight tools clip raw segments with basic captions and no audio control. Instant Highlights adds a full caption-style library and natural language instructions for editorial guidance. From there, pair the output with multilingual voiceover, lip sync, and a Video Script Generator alongside avatar tools from the broader HeyGen platform.

Do marketing teams see tangible results from repurposing content in this way?

Attention Grabbing Media reported 3x faster content creation across their campaigns using HeyGen's video tools. Turning every webinar, event, and long-form recording into a batch of platform-ready highlights compounds that speed by eliminating the per-clip editing bottleneck.

What file formats can I upload, and is there any size limit?

Instant Highlights accepts MP4, MOV, and WEBM files up to 10GB. You can also paste a direct video URL instead of uploading a file. The tool processes source videos up to 2 hours in length, so a 30-minute webinar and a 90-minute training session both work without trimming the source first.

Is Instant Highlights free to use?

HeyGen offers a free plan that includes access to Instant Highlights. You can upload a video, generate highlights, and try out the full workflow, including caption styles, format options, and instructions, before you decide to move to a paid plan. Creator plans start at $24/month, with higher usage limits and watermark-free exports.

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn any long video into platform-ready highlight reels with a single click. No editing experience needed.

Try Instant Highlights for Free →
CTA background