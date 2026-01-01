AI Highlight Video Maker App
Transform your long video into multiple highlight reels in a single click. Upload your footage, choose a caption style and output format, and get platform-ready highlights within minutes. No editing experience required, and no need to scrub through hours of footage.
Key features of Instant Highlights
One-click AI highlight creation
Upload your video by dragging the file or pasting a specific URL into the AI Video Generator and Instant Highlights scans the entire recording to automatically detect the most engaging moments. The AI generates multiple highlight reels from a single long-form video in minutes, replacing hours of manual scrubbing and trimming through a URL to Video workflow.
Caption styles designed to make people stop scrolling
Every highlight reel needs captions that suit both the platform and the content. Instant Highlights includes a library of designed caption presets, ranging from clean options like Subtle Grey and Subtle Cyan to bold styles like Block Dark and Retro Gold, all available through the built-in Subtitle Generator. Choose a style, and every clip in the batch will be exported with that look applied.
Clip duration and format control
Set the clip duration to auto or choose a custom length that suits your platform. Toggle between 9:16 Vertical for Reels and TikTok, 16:9 Landscape for YouTube, or 1:1 Square for LinkedIn and Facebook using the AI Video Editor. One upload, every format covered, with no resizing or re-exporting required.
Take your highlights further with HeyGen's AI suite
Multilingual voice-over for every highlight
Once your highlights are generated, pair them with HeyGen's AI Voice Cloning for narration in 175+ languages and frame-accurate AI Lip Sync. Localise your best moments for global audiences without re-recording or hiring voice talent, turning a single highlight reel into a multilingual content library.
Custom guidelines for editorial control
Type specific guidance in the instructions field to tell the AI what to keep, what to skip, and how to frame your highlights. The Reel Generator uses your editorial input to prioritise moments that match your brand voice, audience expectations, or campaign brief.
Use cases
Marketing event highlights
Filming an event is expensive. Getting the recap out quickly is harder. Upload the full recording and Instant Highlights generates marketing videos with platform-ready clips for email campaigns, landing pages, and social channels in minutes.
Webinar and podcast highlights
Webinars and podcasts generate hours of content that audiences will not rewatch. Turn the best moments into highlight reels with captions and music, ready to drive registrations and grow your subscriber base across every channel.
Corporate communications and townhalls
Executives record all-hands meetings that employees skip. Extract the key announcements and updates with an AI Spokesperson overlay, delivering the highlights that matter in a format teams will watch and share.
Social media shorts and reels
Manually cutting content for each social platform kills your publishing cadence. Generate vertical highlights for YouTube Shorts and TikTok video formats directly from your upload with captions and branding already applied.
Product demos and customer testimonials
Long demo recordings bury the best moments. Upload the full session and the AI surfaces the most compelling product features and customer quotes, exporting them as promo video clips with your AI Avatar Generator branding.
Training and onboarding material
Full-length training sessions lose learner attention. Break them into focused, digestible highlight clips with captions for accessibility using the training video workflow, ready to embed in any LMS or internal knowledge base.
How it works
Go from long-form video to multiple platform-ready highlight reels in four steps. Most users create their first highlights in under five minutes.
Upload your video
Drag and drop your video file (MP4, MOV, or WEBM up to 10GB) or paste a specific URL. Instant Highlights accepts source videos up to 2 hours in length.
Set duration and format
Choose an automatic clip duration or set a custom length. Select 9:16 Vertical, 16:9 Landscape, or 1:1 Square as per your target platform.
Choose a caption style and add your instructions
Browse the caption style library and select a preset that suits your brand. Type any custom instructions to guide the AI on what to prioritise or skip.
Generate and publish
Instant Highlights scans your video and delivers multiple highlight reels. Preview, download, and share to any platform.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is Instant Highlights different from trimming clips manually?
Manual editing means watching your entire recording, marking timestamps, cutting each segment, and exporting one clip at a time. Instant Highlights scans the full video and generates multiple ready-to-post reels in one pass through the Clip Generator workflow, with captions and your chosen aspect ratio already applied to every clip.
How does the AI decide which moments to highlight?
The AI analyses speech patterns, visual energy, scene changes, and audience engagement signals across your recording. It identifies the segments most likely to hold attention on social platforms and assembles them into standalone clips using the video highlight engine. You can refine what it prioritises by typing instructions like "focus on the product demo" or "skip the Q&A section."
Can I control the length and format of each highlight clip?
Set clip duration to auto and the AI chooses the ideal length for each moment, or set a fixed duration to keep all clips consistent. The output format toggle switches between 9:16 Vertical for Reels and TikTok, 16:9 Landscape for YouTube, and 1:1 Square for LinkedIn and Facebook. Change either setting and regenerate without uploading again.
What caption styles are available, and can I preview them before generating?
Instant Highlights includes a scrollable library of caption presets ranging from minimal styles like Subtle Grey to high-impact designs like Block Dark, Racing, and Retro Gold. Each preset shows a sample text preview so you can see the look before generating, and the style you select with Add Captions to Video is applied consistently across every clip in the batch.
Will this work for sports match recordings and highlight reels?
Upload a full game recording and the AI detects high-energy moments, including goals, big plays, celebrations, and momentum shifts. Use the instructions field to specify a player name or jersey number and the AI will give those moments higher weightage. Export in 9:16 vertical format for Reels and TikTok, where sports highlights tend to get the most engagement.
Can I turn one highlight reel into multiple languages for a global audience?
Every clip generated by Instant Highlights can be localised with the AI Video Translator using AI Dubbing in 175+ languages. The voice-over is cloned into the target language with synchronised lip movement, so a single set of highlights becomes a multilingual content library without re-recording or hiring translators.
How does Instant Highlights compare with tools like OpusClip or VEED?
Most highlight tools clip raw segments with basic captions and no audio control. Instant Highlights adds a full caption-style library and natural language instructions for editorial guidance. From there, pair the output with multilingual voiceover, lip sync, and a Video Script Generator alongside avatar tools from the broader HeyGen platform.
Do marketing teams see tangible results from repurposing content in this way?
Attention Grabbing Media reported 3x faster content creation across their campaigns using HeyGen's video tools. Turning every webinar, event, and long-form recording into a batch of platform-ready highlights compounds that speed by eliminating the per-clip editing bottleneck.
What file formats can I upload, and is there any size limit?
Instant Highlights accepts MP4, MOV, and WEBM files up to 10GB. You can also paste a direct video URL instead of uploading a file. The tool processes source videos up to 2 hours in length, so a 30-minute webinar and a 90-minute training session both work without trimming the source first.
Is Instant Highlights free to use?
HeyGen offers a free plan that includes access to Instant Highlights. You can upload a video, generate highlights, and try out the full workflow, including caption styles, format options, and instructions, before you decide to move to a paid plan. Creator plans start at $24/month, with higher usage limits and watermark-free exports.
Start creating with HeyGen
Turn any long video into platform-ready highlight reels with a single click. No editing experience needed.