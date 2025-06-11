Add Captions to Videos at Scale: Video Caption Generator

Upload a video or paste a link to get accurate, editable captions within minutes. HeyGen transcribes the audio, aligns the timing, and exports SRT or burned-in subtitles so your content is accessible and optimised for platforms, without the need for manual subtitling.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Social clips and short-form content

Social clips and short-form content

Short, captioned videos perform better on mute-first platforms, especially when you add subtitles to a video. HeyGen produces readable burned-in captions and caption animations that increase viewability and watch time for Reels, Shorts, and Stories.

Training and internal communication

Training and internal communication

Make training videos and company updates accessible. Auto-captioned lessons and meeting recaps help non-native speakers and hearing-impaired colleagues follow content and search transcripts for key points.

Marketing and product demonstrations

Marketing and product demonstrations

Add searchable captions to product videos so viewers can scan benefits quickly. Export SRT files for web players and burned-in versions for social ads to maximize reach and clarity.

Interviews, podcasts, and panel discussions

Interviews, podcasts, and panel discussions

Long-form conversations need speaker-aware captions. HeyGen identifies speakers, timestamps dialogue, and outputs clean subtitle tracks that speed up editing and publishing for repurposed clips.

eLearning and compliance

eLearning and compliance

Ensure compliance by adding closed captions and downloadable transcripts. HeyGen’s caption exports and branding features help you meet accessibility rules and provide proof of compliance for audits.

Global distribution and localisation

Global distribution and localisation

Localize caption tracks for new markets using the video translator and multilingual voice options. HeyGen regenerates timing and subtitles so localized videos feel native and keep pacing intact, allowing you to add subtitles to a video seamlessly.

Why HeyGen is the Best Tool for Adding Captions to Video

HeyGen combines rapid transcription, human-quality timing, and simple styling controls so teams and creators can add captions to videos at scale. Improve retention, boost engagement, and meet accessibility standards without relying on complex tools.

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Fast, accurate transcription

Generate captions in minutes with punctuation and speaker detection. HeyGen corrects common errors and timestamps lines so your subtitles match the natural flow of speech and remain easy to read.

Fully editable and customisable captions

Choose fonts, sizes, positions, and animations. Edit transcripts manually or accept suggested fixes, then export SRT, VTT, or burn-in versions formatted for social platforms and web players.

Scale and localise with ease

Produce captioned batches and localised subtitle tracks with the video translator tool. Create multi-language captions and exports for global audiences without re-recording or manual translation.

Automatic caption generation with speaker identification

HeyGen automatically transcribes spoken audio and detects speaker changes so captions stay accurate in interviews, panel discussions, and multi-speaker recordings. The system applies intelligent punctuation and breaks lines for easier reading, producing clean subtitle tracks that you can edit or export as SRT and VTT files using a subtitle generator. This saves hours compared with manual transcription and helps ensure accessibility for viewers who depend on captions when watching video online.

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Precise timing and frame-accurate alignment

Captions are aligned to audio at the syllable and phrase level so that text appears naturally with speech. HeyGen’s timing engine adjusts for pauses, overlaps, and music so that subtitles do not obscure important shots, making it an essential tool for video editing. Exports include timecode-accurate files that are ready for closed captioning, social uploads, and broadcast workflows.

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Style control and platform presets

Apply brand fonts, colours, safe-area margins, and animated caption styles with a single click. HeyGen includes presets for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok so captions remain readable across aspect ratios. Whether you need burned-in social captions or soft, toggleable files for streaming players, styling options keep your videos on brand and aligned with platform conventions.

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Batch captioning and localisation workflows

Process multiple videos at the same time by mapping CSV data or folder uploads to templates. HeyGen then generates captions, localised subtitle tracks, and export bundles for every language. Combined with our video translator, you can create translated voiceovers and synchronised subtitles to expand your reach quickly without creating new video masters.

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Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

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"What I really appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels as if we have expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

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How it works

How to Add Captions to Video at Scale With HeyGen

Add captions to your videos in four easy steps.

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Step 1

Upload or paste a URL

Add your video file or paste a public link. HeyGen supports common formats and cloud imports, so you can get started straightaway.

Step 2

Auto-generate captions

Select the spoken language and run the transcription. HeyGen detects speakers, inserts punctuation, and aligns the lines to the audio for accurate timing, making it an effective video editing tool for generating subtitles.

Step 3

Edit and style subtitles

Review the transcript, correct any lines, and choose caption styles or platform presets. Add burnt-in subtitles or keep soft captions for toggled playback.

Step 4

Export and deploy

Export SRT, VTT, or burned-in MP4 files optimised for Feed, Stories, or web players to improve the accessibility of your video captions. Use batch export to create multi-language bundles and ready-to-upload assets for ad managers.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I add captions to a video with HeyGen?

Upload your video or paste a link, select the spoken language, and run automatic transcription. Edit the transcript if required, choose your styling or export options, and then export SRT, VTT, or burned-in video files that are ready for distribution.

Are the auto-generated captions accurate?

HeyGen provides highly accurate automatic captions with punctuation and speaker detection. Accuracy depends on how clear the audio is and the level of background noise. You can edit transcripts manually to ensure 100% correctness and export the final caption files using a caption generator.

What caption formats can I export in HeyGen?

Export soft subtitle files such as SRT and VTT for players that support toggled captions, or export burned-in MP4s with captions rendered directly into the video for an improved viewing experience. HeyGen also packages language variants for bulk export, allowing you to add subtitles to a video in multiple languages.

Can I style captions to match my brand?

Yes. Choose fonts, sizes, colours, background boxes, and safe-area margins. HeyGen includes presets optimised for social platforms so captions remain readable on mobiles and desktops.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages and localisation?

Yes. Use the video translator to generate translated scripts and subtitle tracks. HeyGen synchronises translated captions with timing adjustments so localised videos feel natural in each language.

Can I add captions to many videos together in one go?

Yes. Use batch workflows to process folders or map CSV entries to templates. HeyGen will generate captions, localized tracks, and export bundles for all videos in the job.

How do captions impact SEO and online discoverability?

Searchable transcripts and burned-in captions improve accessibility and increase time on page, which can boost organic visibility. SRT/VTT files also help platforms index spoken content for better discoverability, enhancing the visibility of video captions.

Are my uploads and captions kept private and secure?

HeyGen encrypts uploads and stores generated assets securely, ensuring your video editing projects remain safe. You retain ownership of your content and can control sharing, retention, and export settings as per your privacy requirements.

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