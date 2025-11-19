An AI video highlights generator helps you quickly extract the most important moments from long videos. With HeyGen, you can automatically turn raw footage into polished highlight clips that are ready to share, without manual editing or scrubbing through the timeline.
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Turn long videos into short, high impact clips designed for reels, shorts, and feeds. The AI video highlights generator identifies moments that hook viewers quickly, ensuring the best moments are showcased. This helps you post consistently without re editing content.
Extract the best moments and compelling soundbites from full-length recordings. Highlight clips are structured to spark curiosity and drive traffic to the complete episode, making them ideal for platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Promotion becomes faster and more effective.
Create concise highlight reels that summarize the most valuable insights from live sessions. The AI removes filler and focuses on key moments attendees care about. This makes post-event content easy to share, especially as engaging AI highlights.
Automatically surface exciting plays, reactions, and turning points from long footage. The AI video highlights generator saves hours of manual review, allowing video editors to focus on creativity. Highlights feel energetic and ready for fans.
Pull the strongest moments from demos to create clear, shareable snippets using AI. Highlight videos showcase value quickly without overwhelming viewers. This improves engagement across marketing channels.
Highlight key lessons from longer instructional videos in a focused format. Learners can review important concepts without watching the entire session. This improves retention and accessibility.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Video Highlights Generator
HeyGen focuses on speed and clarity. The AI video highlights generator is designed to help creators, marketers, and teams produce more content using AI without adding to their workload.
This AI video highlights generator is designed for speed, accuracy, and engagement. It removes the hassle of searching through footage and delivers AI highlights that capture attention quickly.
The AI analyses visuals, speech, and pacing to identify standout moments. You get highlights that feel intentional instead of randomly trimmed.
Instead of watching entire videos again, the AI video highlights generator does the work for you, significantly reducing your editing time.
Highlights are structured to work effectively across social platforms, presentations, and marketing channels.
Automatic key moment detection
The AI video highlights generator scans your entire video to identify peaks in energy, dialogue, and action, creating a highlight effortlessly. It selects moments that naturally hold the viewer’s attention. This removes guesswork and improves the quality of your highlights.
Custom control for highlight length
You can generate short teasers or longer highlight reels depending on your goal. The AI adapts scene selection to match the duration you choose, keeping the clips focused and purposeful.
Smart scene joining
Selected moments are stitched together with smooth transitions. The final highlight feels cohesive rather than like a collection of random cuts. This improves watch time and overall flow.
Caption-ready highlight clips
The generator prepares highlights that work seamlessly with captions and on-screen text. This makes clips easier to watch without sound, while keeping engagement high across platforms.
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How to Use the AI Video Highlights Generator
Turn your best moments into video highlights with AI in four easy steps.
Add any long-form video content you want to repurpose.
Select the clip length and output format according to your goals.
The AI analyses and assembles the most engaging moments.
Download your highlights and publish them straightaway.
An AI highlight video maker automatically identifies and clips the most engaging moments from a longer video. It removes the need for manual searching and editing.
Podcasts, interviews, webinars, sports footage, and demos all work well. Any long video with clearly defined moments of interest can be processed.
Yes, you can choose short teasers or longer highlight reels. The AI adjusts the clip selection based on the duration you select.
Yes, the AI tool analyses visual cues, audio, and pacing to select key moments. You can create a highlight and generate multiple variations if required.
Highlights are optimised for social platforms and short-form viewing. They are designed to capture attention quickly.
You do not need any editing experience to create a highlight with this AI tool. The AI video highlights generator automatically takes care of clipping and sequencing.
Yes, you can create several highlight versions from the same source video. This is useful for testing different clips.
Yes, the generated highlights are ready for export and can be shared immediately across platforms.
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