Stop waiting on influencer partnerships or production teams. With HeyGen’s AI Influencer Generator, you can create multiple influencer-style variations without hiring talent.

Test hooks, iterate angles, and scale campaigns faster than ever with lifelike AI avatars acting as digital influencers.

Make scroll-stopping influencer videos with AI avatars.

Create influencer-style content for a fraction of the cost, leveraging the power of creator-led engagement to drive performance.

Generate 100’s Of AI Influencers

Deploy hundreds of AI influencer personas without contracts, scheduling, or negotiations. Test faces, voices, and tones to pinpoint the top-performing combinations for your brand.

Create AI Influencer Videos in Minutes

Choose from a diverse collection of AI influencer avatars or create a custom avatar that resembles you. Perfect for brands, agencies, and marketers who want to generate engaging influencer videos without hiring talent.

Versatile AI Influencer Avatar Library

Browse over 500 realistic AI influencer avatars, each crafted to suit industries, audiences, and campaign needs. Your perfect AI influencer match is waiting for you.

Industry-Specific Options

We provide bespoke AI influencer designs tailored to various industries — from fashion and retail to corporate, e-commerce, and creative sectors.

Time-Saving Solution

Why start from scratch when you can activate ready-made AI influencer avatars instantly? Save hours of coordination and production.

Avatar Types

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

Use Cases

FAQs About the AI Influencer Generator

It’s a platform that creates lifelike, influencer-style videos using AI avatars. HeyGen lets you script, customize, and generate these videos at scale.

You upload a script, pick from a library of avatars or make your own, and HeyGen produces a video. The avatars are fully animated with realistic lip sync and natural gestures, so they look like real influencers speaking your lines.

Yes, HeyGen offers a free option to get started. You can try different avatars, generate test AI influencer videos, and see how they work before choosing a plan to scale your campaigns.

Yes, they can. The avatars are designed to act like influencers in ads, product demos, testimonials, and social posts. You can use them to replace or support real influencers while keeping full control of your content

Yes. With HeyGen you can translate videos into many languages. The voice and lip sync stay natural, so your avatar looks like a native speaker. This makes global influencer campaigns simple and cost effective.

They are very flexible. You can change their look, style, voice, and background. Whether you want a business spokesperson, a lifestyle creator, or a young TikTok style persona, you can adjust the influencer to fit your brand.

Brands, agencies, marketers, and sellers use AI influencers to make fast, scalable content. They are useful for anyone who needs consistent influencer videos without relying on expensive or hard-to-manage partnerships.

Yes, HeyGen is built for short-form content. You can generate vertical videos with natural delivery that feel like TikToks, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts.

Motion is automatic. The avatar moves its face, mouth, and body to match the script. You can also pick different styles and tones to make the influencer feel more expressive.

HeyGen has a large library of ready-made avatars that look like influencers from many niches. You can choose one that fits your brand or design your own custom influencer persona.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

