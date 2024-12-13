AI Person Generator – Create Realistic Digital Humans for Videos in Minutes

No actors. No filming. With HeyGen’s AI Person Generator, you can build realistic digital people who speak your script naturally.

Generate lifelike presenters, spokespeople, or characters who are always ready to represent your brand.

AI Person Generator

Put real human presence into your videos with AI human.

Create influencer-style content for a fraction of the cost, leveraging the power of creator-led engagement to drive performance.

Choose From 100s of AI Human

Select from a large library of pre-made AI people. From formal professionals to casual everyday looks, you will find someone who fits your audience and campaign style.

Stock AI Human Templates

Create AI Human Videos in Minutes

Start fast with templates featuring lifelike people ready for common roles like business presenters, trainers, or social hosts.

Extensive AI Human Library

Browse more than 500 realistic AI people crafted to serve different industries and audiences. The library is updated frequently, giving you fresh options to keep your content relevant and engaging.

Industry-Specific AI Person

Select AI human designed for the exact needs of your industry. Use a trusted digital person for healthcare guidance, a polished professional for corporate training, a warm host for retail videos, or an energetic personality for entertainment content.

Save Time and Production Costs

Traditional video production can take weeks of planning, scheduling, and editing. With HeyGen, you skip the delays. AI people let you generate ready-to-publish videos in minutes, saving thousands in budget and giving you freedom to create whenever you need.

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

FAQs About the AI Human Generator

It’s a platform that creates lifelike, AI human videos using AI avatars. HeyGen lets you script, customize, and generate these videos at scale.

AI human generators are powerful but not a full replacement for every real-world situation. They work best for scripted, structured communication such as product demos, marketing, training, and education.

They are not designed for highly emotional acting, unscripted conversations, or complex live interactions outside of supported integrations.

Using HeyGen’s AI Human Generator is simple. You write your script, choose or create a digital human, and generate your video. The system automatically handles lip sync, gestures, and voice so your AI human looks and sounds natural.

Key features include lifelike human appearance, natural voice and lip sync, multilingual support, customizable looks and styles, a library of 500+ stock humans, the ability to create digital twins, and fast video generation from text or photos.

AI humans let you test many different people, voices, and tones quickly. This helps identify which style converts best and saves the cost of hiring multiple influencers or presenters.

Yes. Every AI human is consistent, fully controlled by you, and never off-message. Unlike traditional talent, there is no risk of reputation issues or scheduling conflicts.

Yes. They can act as 24/7 sales reps that explain products, answer FAQs through video, and guide leads toward booking a meeting or making a purchase.

AI humans can instantly speak multiple languages while keeping natural voice and lip sync. This makes scaling content across regions simple and cost effective.

They can handle repeatable, scalable communication such as onboarding, training, or marketing. For many teams, this reduces the need for live sessions and speeds up content delivery.

HeyGen has a large library of ready-made AI avatars that look like AI human from many niches. You can choose one that fits your brand or design your own custom influencer persona.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

Tools

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

