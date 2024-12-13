HeyGen Blog:
Meet Darrell Puckett, Creative Media Director at Curt Landry Ministries and Founder of Post Edit. With a background in journalism, digital media, and video production, Darrell leads creative strategy and multimedia marketing for a wide range of organizations. From non-linear editing and YouTube content to social media leadership and studio operations, he’s known for crafting engaging, purpose-driven media that informs and inspires.
Meet Daniel Pak, SEO Manager at HeyGen, with 14+ years of experience scaling organic growth for global brands. From leading SEO strategy at Xe.com to delivering results for clients like P&G, Hotels.com, and Adidas, Daniel blends technical expertise with content-driven innovation. At HeyGen, he drives performance through smart search strategies that boost visibility, traffic, and conversion.
Meet Wayne Liang, chief innovation officer and co-founder of HeyGen. Wayne helps shape the company’s vision for human-centric AI video experiences. Before HeyGen, he worked at Smule, where he saw firsthand how creative expression was often limited not by talent, but by presentation. His passion is building AI tools that remove friction and empower people to share their creativity with confidence.
Meet John Sucansky, Marketing Coordinator at TechMix, where he brings over 15 years of experience in journalism, digital communication, and brand strategy. From public education to veterinary health, John has helped organizations connect with audiences through SEO, social media, and thoughtful storytelling. At TechMix, he leads initiatives to strengthen global distributor engagement and elevate brand messaging across platforms.
Meet Anastasiia Nak, GTM Operator at Reply.io and a rising voice at the intersection of SaaS, AI, and growth. With hands-on experience in social media strategy, content creation, and go-to-market execution, Anastasiia blends creative storytelling with sharp marketing instincts. A student of contemporary communications and filmmaking, she brings fresh perspective and curiosity to every project—driving engagement with both users and ideas.
Meet Sascha Devigne, Editor-in-Chief at STUDIO 47, a leading regional TV broadcaster in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. With over 20 years at the helm, Sascha has shaped local journalism through bold storytelling, fresh formats, and a strong commitment to regional voices. Known for fostering creative energy and journalistic integrity, he leads a dynamic team producing impactful, community-focused content for the Duisburg area and beyond.
Meet Jesse Briley, Senior Manager of Marketing Engagement at Equity Trust Company. With over a decade of experience spanning digital marketing, brand strategy, and customer acquisition, Jesse brings a deep understanding of how to connect business objectives with real audience impact. From building growth strategies for Fortune 100 brands at Progressive to founding a marketing platform for small businesses, he combines creative thinking with data-driven execution to drive meaningful engagement at scale.
Meet Kelly Peters, VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io, where she leads growth and AI marketing with bold storytelling and human-centered strategy. With over a decade of experience across brands like CNBC, NBCUniversal, and Dicks Sporting Goods, Kelly is known for combining creativity with data-driven execution to drive demand and build meaningful connections.
Emmanuel Whyke is a content writer committed to helping professionals and startups build their digital presence using valuable and optimized web content. Apart from writing, Emmanuel enjoys exploring nature and history. He's also a lover of football; an avid lover of Paul Labile Pogba.
Greetings! My name is Ayesha Shaheryar. My words have helped millions over the past two years. As a HeyGen expert and a writer, I am here to introduce tips and tricks to edit your next video in no time.
Meet Patrick Elder, Senior Marketing Manager at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions and a seasoned product marketing leader in AI, SaaS, and e-commerce. With 8+ years of experience driving go-to-market success, Patrick has helped scale tech platforms like HeyGen and Gemelo.ai—leading cross-functional teams and crafting data-driven strategies. Passionate about generative AI and emerging technologies, he’s known for turning complex ideas into actionable growth across video, social, and enterprise software.
Meet Joshua Xu, co-founder and CEO of HeyGen, leading the mission to make AI-generated video accessible to everyone. With a Master’s degree in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University, he was previously a lead engineer at Snapchat, driving innovations in ads ranking, machine learning, and computational photography. His passion for AI video technology continues to shape the future of video creation.
Tom is Science and technology editor, covering a range of stories including COVID, climate and how tech is transforming our lives. Before joining Sky, he was at ITN for over 17 years, where he was science editor of ITV News and Channel 4 News. Tom was nominated for a Royal Television Society award for his investigative reporting on Tamiflu. He also wrote for the prestigious science magazine Nature. Before working in journalism, Tom studied entomology.
Meet Jesse B. Lucero, CMO of VTM Advertising and Rustic Elegance Magazine. With a career spanning banking, real estate, energy, and media, Jesse brings a rare blend of creative vision and operational savvy. As a serial founder and marketing leader, he’s built brands that serve Fortune 200 clients and drive results across multiple industries. Passionate about technology, AI, and community, Jesse is known for his versatility, entrepreneurial drive, and values-led leadership.
Meet Tim Benniks, Developer Experience Lead at Contentstack and a trusted voice in the global dev community. With a background spanning dev advocacy, front-end architecture, and technical storytelling, Tim is known for bridging code and communication—speaking at international conferences, leading outreach for the MACH Alliance, and creating content that inspires. He’s passionate about developer empathy, performance, and building tools people actually enjoy using.
Nick Warner is Head of Creator Growth at HeyGen, where he helps creators and brands scale their content with AI video tools. He writes about AI, video technology, and how creators can use these tools to tell better stories and reach wider audiences.
Meet Lavanya Poreddy, Founder and CEO of Ask Shuleka, a GenAI platform reimagining trust, safety, and access to education. With 20+ years of cross-functional leadership spanning product, partnerships, and policy, Lavanya combines deep technical insight with a human-first mindset. She’s known for building scalable, ethical systems and leading with empathy, ownership, and vision—most recently as Head of Trust & Safety at HeyGen and COO at TrueXcloud.
Meet Holly Xiao, Head of B2B Marketing at HeyGen. With deep expertise in product and growth marketing, Holly has led marketing teams at Drift, Envoy, and Canvas—crafting narratives that fuel business growth through clear positioning and storytelling. At HeyGen, she’s helping redefine how businesses use AI-powered video to scale enterprise communication and engagement.
Meet Navtej Singh, Head of Growth at HeyGen. With experience scaling companies from zero to $200M+ in revenue, Nav brings deep expertise in RevOps, GTM strategy, and performance marketing. Before HeyGen, he supported top startups as a Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and led growth at Semgrep and Egnyte. At HeyGen, he’s driving scalable growth through data, strategy, and execution.
Meet Nicole Donnelly, AI Adoption Specialist and Founder of AI Smart Ventures. With 15+ years of marketing leadership and 3 successful exits, Nicole now helps teams harness the power of AI through hands-on training, speaking, and strategic consulting. Her mission: to empower marketers, leaders, and organizations to integrate AI tools with confidence, clarity, and impact—before they get left behind.
Meet Andreas Henschel, Group Lead in Corporate Communication and Head of Language Services at Würth Group. With a background in conference interpreting and a passion for AI in language, Andreas bridges precision communication and cultural context at a global scale. He’s spent nearly a decade leading Würth’s multilingual strategies—ensuring clarity, quality, and connection across markets.
Meet Jean-Marie Petit, Global Digital Learning Lead with over 20 years of experience driving innovation in corporate training and EdTech across Europe, Canada, India, and Turkey. Currently leading digital learning at Sibelco Group, he specializes in building next-gen L&D strategies at scale—blending impactful solutions with learner engagement and organizational growth.
Meet Dr. Kenneth Hanson, Director of the Judaic Studies Program at the University of Central Florida. With a Ph.D. in Hebrew Language and Literature from the University of Texas at Austin and over 30 years of teaching experience, Dr. Hanson is renowned for bringing ancient texts to life through captivating lectures, research, and multimedia storytelling. His passion for the Dead Sea Scrolls and Judaic history continues to inspire learners worldwide.
Rong Yan is the CTO of HeyGen, dedicated to making visual storytelling accessible to all. Previously, he was VP of Engineering at HubSpot, leading Data and Intelligence products, and held leadership roles at Snapchat, Square, and Facebook. Rong earned his M.Sc. (2004) and Ph.D. (2006) from Carnegie Mellon. A prolific researcher, he has over 60 publications, 35 patents, and expertise in AI, data mining, and computer vision.
Meet Roman Geugelein, Founder and CEO of Pyne—the AI agent built to transform user onboarding. With a strong background in SaaS, GTM, and AI-powered growth, Roman brings deep expertise in activation, retention, and scalable onboarding experiences. Before launching Pyne, he co-founded Wunder Mobility and led growth at multiple startups across Europe.