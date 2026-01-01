About:
Meet Navtej Singh, Head of Growth at HeyGen. With experience scaling companies from zero to $200M+ in revenue, Nav brings deep expertise in RevOps, GTM strategy, and performance marketing. Before HeyGen, he supported top startups as a Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and led growth at Semgrep and Egnyte. At HeyGen, he’s driving scalable growth through data, strategy, and execution.
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