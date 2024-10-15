Lavanya Poreddy

Lavanya Poreddy

Founder and CEO of Ask Shuleka

About:

Meet Lavanya Poreddy, Founder and CEO of Ask Shuleka, a GenAI platform reimagining trust, safety, and access to education. With 20+ years of cross-functional leadership spanning product, partnerships, and policy, Lavanya combines deep technical insight with a human-first mindset. She’s known for building scalable, ethical systems and leading with empathy, ownership, and vision—most recently as Head of Trust & Safety at HeyGen and COO at TrueXcloud.

Lavanya’s Articles (1)

News5 min read

AI Video Generation: HeyGen Leading Interactive Video Marketing

Discover how HeyGen leads AI video generation with interactive video marketing. From talking head demos to multilingual localization, create scalable, engaging content with cutting-edge tools.

Lavanya PoreddyWritten by Lavanya Poreddy
Published October 15th, 2024
AI Video Generation: HeyGen Leading Interactive Video Marketing

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