About:
Meet Lavanya Poreddy, Founder and CEO of Ask Shuleka, a GenAI platform reimagining trust, safety, and access to education. With 20+ years of cross-functional leadership spanning product, partnerships, and policy, Lavanya combines deep technical insight with a human-first mindset. She’s known for building scalable, ethical systems and leading with empathy, ownership, and vision—most recently as Head of Trust & Safety at HeyGen and COO at TrueXcloud.
Lavanya’s Articles (1)
News5 min read
AI Video Generation: HeyGen Leading Interactive Video Marketing
Discover how HeyGen leads AI video generation with interactive video marketing. From talking head demos to multilingual localization, create scalable, engaging content with cutting-edge tools.
Written by Lavanya Poreddy
Published October 15th, 2024
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