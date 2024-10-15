About:

Meet Lavanya Poreddy, Founder and CEO of Ask Shuleka, a GenAI platform reimagining trust, safety, and access to education. With 20+ years of cross-functional leadership spanning product, partnerships, and policy, Lavanya combines deep technical insight with a human-first mindset. She’s known for building scalable, ethical systems and leading with empathy, ownership, and vision—most recently as Head of Trust & Safety at HeyGen and COO at TrueXcloud.