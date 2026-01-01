About:
Meet Jean-Marie Petit, Global Digital Learning Lead with over 20 years of experience driving innovation in corporate training and EdTech across Europe, Canada, India, and Turkey. Currently leading digital learning at Sibelco Group, he specializes in building next-gen L&D strategies at scale—blending impactful solutions with learner engagement and organizational growth.
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