About:
Meet Sascha Devigne, Editor-in-Chief at STUDIO 47, a leading regional TV broadcaster in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. With over 20 years at the helm, Sascha has shaped local journalism through bold storytelling, fresh formats, and a strong commitment to regional voices. Known for fostering creative energy and journalistic integrity, he leads a dynamic team producing impactful, community-focused content for the Duisburg area and beyond.
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