About:
Meet Kelly Peters, VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io, where she leads growth and AI marketing with bold storytelling and human-centered strategy. With over a decade of experience across brands like CNBC, NBCUniversal, and Dicks Sporting Goods, Kelly is known for combining creativity with data-driven execution to drive demand and build meaningful connections.
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