Dr. Kenneth Hanson

Dr. Kenneth Hanson

Professor of Judaic Studies

About:

Meet Dr. Kenneth Hanson, Director of the Judaic Studies Program at the University of Central Florida. With a Ph.D. in Hebrew Language and Literature from the University of Texas at Austin and over 30 years of teaching experience, Dr. Hanson is renowned for bringing ancient texts to life through captivating lectures, research, and multimedia storytelling. His passion for the Dead Sea Scrolls and Judaic history continues to inspire learners worldwide.

Dr. Kenneth ’s Articles (1)

Learning & Development11 min read

The 10 Best Free Screen Recorders To Streamline Your Workflow

A free screen recorder is a tool that allows you to capture everything happening on your screen and export it as a video. The best free screen recorders will save you time and money, but no matter what your goal is, there are many options to consider. 

Dr. Kenneth HansonWritten by Dr. Kenneth Hanson
Published January 13th, 2025
The 10 Best Free Screen Recorders To Streamline Your Workflow

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