Meet Dr. Kenneth Hanson, Director of the Judaic Studies Program at the University of Central Florida. With a Ph.D. in Hebrew Language and Literature from the University of Texas at Austin and over 30 years of teaching experience, Dr. Hanson is renowned for bringing ancient texts to life through captivating lectures, research, and multimedia storytelling. His passion for the Dead Sea Scrolls and Judaic history continues to inspire learners worldwide.
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The 10 Best Free Screen Recorders To Streamline Your Workflow
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