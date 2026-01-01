About:
Meet Jesse Briley, Senior Manager of Marketing Engagement at Equity Trust Company. With over a decade of experience spanning digital marketing, brand strategy, and customer acquisition, Jesse brings a deep understanding of how to connect business objectives with real audience impact. From building growth strategies for Fortune 100 brands at Progressive to founding a marketing platform for small businesses, he combines creative thinking with data-driven execution to drive meaningful engagement at scale.
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