Roman Geugelin
CEO and Founder of Pyne.ai
About:
Meet Roman Geugelein, Founder and CEO of Pyne—the AI agent built to transform user onboarding. With a strong background in SaaS, GTM, and AI-powered growth, Roman brings deep expertise in activation, retention, and scalable onboarding experiences. Before launching Pyne, he co-founded Wunder Mobility and led growth at multiple startups across Europe.
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