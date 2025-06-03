Meet Holly Xiao, Head of Marketing at HeyGen. With deep expertise in product and growth marketing, Holly has led marketing teams at Drift, Envoy, and Canvas, crafting narratives that fuel business growth through clear positioning and storytelling. At HeyGen, she’s helping redefine how businesses use AI-powered video to scale enterprise communication and engagement.
Holly’s Articles (5)
Introducing Seedance 2.0 x HeyGen
Seedance 2.0 is now fully integrated into HeyGen, bringing cinematic AI video generation, realistic digital twins, and complete video creation workflows into one platform.
What’s new at HeyGen: March 2026
HeyGen’s March updates focus on making AI video creation feel truly yours by improving branding speed, adding interactivity, enhancing quality, and expanding tools for builders.
What’s new at HeyGen: February 2026
February’s HeyGen updates introduce a redesigned homepage, one-tap social video editing on iOS, ChatGPT video creation, and the new Video Agent API for prompt-to-video workflows.
Take control of your videos with AI Studio
See why I’m excited about HeyGen and AI Studio, our new script-based editor that gives marketers complete control of their avatars and the end-to-end video creation process.
Every Word. Every Gesture. Your Way.
Meet the most powerful AI video creation platform ever built. You can control tone, pacing, gestures, and emotion with unmatched precision, all through an intuitive editor that puts you in charge.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.