Holly Xiao

Holly Xiao

Head of B2B Marketing at HeyGen

About:

Meet Holly Xiao, Head of Marketing at HeyGen. With deep expertise in product and growth marketing, Holly has led marketing teams at Drift, Envoy, and Canvas, crafting narratives that fuel business growth through clear positioning and storytelling. At HeyGen, she’s helping redefine how businesses use AI-powered video to scale enterprise communication and engagement.

Holly’s Articles (5)

Product Updates5 min read

Introducing Seedance 2.0 x HeyGen

Seedance 2.0 is now fully integrated into HeyGen, bringing cinematic AI video generation, realistic digital twins, and complete video creation workflows into one platform.

Holly XiaoWritten by Holly Xiao
Published April 7th, 2026
Introducing Seedance 2.0 x HeyGen
Product Updates5 min read

What’s new at HeyGen: March 2026

HeyGen’s March updates focus on making AI video creation feel truly yours by improving branding speed, adding interactivity, enhancing quality, and expanding tools for builders.

Holly XiaoWritten by Holly Xiao
Published April 6th, 2026
What’s new at HeyGen: March 2026
Product Updates3 min read

What’s new at HeyGen: February 2026

February’s HeyGen updates introduce a redesigned homepage, one-tap social video editing on iOS, ChatGPT video creation, and the new Video Agent API for prompt-to-video workflows.

Holly XiaoWritten by Holly Xiao
Published March 10th, 2026
What’s new at HeyGen: February 2026
Marketing6 min read

Take control of your videos with AI Studio

See why I’m excited about HeyGen and AI Studio, our new script-based editor that gives marketers complete control of their avatars and the end-to-end video creation process.

Holly XiaoWritten by Holly Xiao
Published June 17th, 2025
Take control of your videos with AI Studio
Product Updates5 min read

Every Word. Every Gesture. Your Way.

Meet the most powerful AI video creation platform ever built. You can control tone, pacing, gestures, and emotion with unmatched precision, all through an intuitive editor that puts you in charge.

Holly XiaoWritten by Holly Xiao
Published June 3rd, 2025
Every Word. Every Gesture. Your Way.

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