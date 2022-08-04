Ayesha Shaheryar

Ayesha Shaheryar

About:

Greetings! My name is Ayesha Shaheryar. My words have helped millions over the past two years. As a HeyGen expert and a writer, I am here to introduce tips and tricks to edit your next video in no time.

Ayesha’s Articles (7)

News17 min read

Top 13 Best AI Avatar Generators in 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis

Explore the best AI avatar generators for creating video presentations, interactive content, talking head videos, and product demos. Learn how to clone yourself and turn blogs or audio into engaging visuals.

Ayesha ShaheryarWritten by Ayesha Shaheryar
Published October 8th, 2025
Top 13 Best AI Avatar Generators in 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis
20 min read

10 Best AI Video Translators I Tested in 2025 (Free & Paid Tools Reviewed)

AI video translation grew rapidly in 2025, delivering 95–98% accuracy, 10x faster turnaround, and up to 15x cost savings compared to traditional dubbing. HeyGen leads with 175+ languages, voice cloning, and precise lip sync, while Synthesia, ElevenLabs, and Rask.ai stand out in specialized areas.

Ayesha ShaheryarWritten by Ayesha Shaheryar
Published October 8th, 2025
10 Best AI Video Translators I Tested in 2025 (Free & Paid Tools Reviewed)
17 min read

11 Best AI Avatar Generator Platform for HR Training Videos in 2025 (Tested & Reviewed)

Ayesha ShaheryarWritten by Ayesha Shaheryar
Published October 7th, 2025
11 Best AI Avatar Generator Platform for HR Training Videos in 2025 (Tested & Reviewed)
E-Learning6 min read

Top Talking Photo Apps to Create Realistic Talking Avatars

Turn photos into talking avatars with top apps like HeyGen, Talking Heads, and Talkr. Animate faces, add voices, and create fun, lifelike talking pictures for videos or social media.

Ayesha ShaheryarWritten by Ayesha Shaheryar
Published August 24th, 2025
Top Talking Photo Apps to Create Realistic Talking Avatars
How-to6 min read

Top Face Swap Apps for Easy Video Face Change

Explore top face swap apps like HeyGen, Reface, and FaceApp to create fun or pro-quality videos. Swap faces easily for content, marketing, or social media, no editing skills needed!

Ayesha ShaheryarWritten by Ayesha Shaheryar
Published April 2nd, 2025
Top Face Swap Apps for Easy Video Face Change
How-to5 min read

Convert PPT and PDF to Video Online Easily

Convert PPT and PDF to video online easily with AI tools like HeyGen. Add voiceovers, lip-syncing, and animations to transform static files into engaging video presentations in minutes.

Ayesha ShaheryarWritten by Ayesha Shaheryar
Published December 30th, 2022
Convert PPT and PDF to Video Online Easily
How-to5 min read

How to Create a Talking Face with HeyGen Easily

Learn how to create a talking face with HeyGen easily. Animate any face into a digital presenter or avatar for personalized videos, social media content, and engaging video presentations using AI technology.

Ayesha ShaheryarWritten by Ayesha Shaheryar
Published August 4th, 2022
How to Create a Talking Face with HeyGen Easily

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