About:
Meet Andreas Henschel, Group Lead in Corporate Communication and Head of Language Services at Würth Group. With a background in conference interpreting and a passion for AI in language, Andreas bridges precision communication and cultural context at a global scale. He’s spent nearly a decade leading Würth’s multilingual strategies—ensuring clarity, quality, and connection across markets.
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