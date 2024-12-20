Tim Benniks

Tim Benniks

Developer Experience Lead at Contentstack

About:

Meet Tim Benniks, Developer Experience Lead at Contentstack and a trusted voice in the global dev community. With a background spanning dev advocacy, front-end architecture, and technical storytelling, Tim is known for bridging code and communication—speaking at international conferences, leading outreach for the MACH Alliance, and creating content that inspires. He’s passionate about developer empathy, performance, and building tools people actually enjoy using.

Tim’s Articles (1)

How-to7 min read

Effective Product Demonstration Videos with HeyGen

Create effective product demonstration videos with HeyGen. Use AI avatars, interactive elements, and localization to showcase features, boost engagement, and scale your video marketing strategy.

Tim BenniksWritten by Tim Benniks
Published December 20th, 2024
Effective Product Demonstration Videos with HeyGen

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

Book a meeting
CTA background