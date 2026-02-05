Audrey Van Zee
Community Manager
Audrey’s Articles (2)
News14 min read
Video agent challenge highlights: See what the HeyGen community created
We asked the HeyGen community to show us what happens when human creativity meets Video Agent. Over three weeks, hundreds of creators across the world submitted videos spanning explainers, training content, edutainment, marketing promos, and more. Here are the standout creators we’re spotlighting across all eight challenge categories.
Written by Audrey Van Zee
Published March 9th, 2026
News3 min read
Create with us: the HeyGen Video Agent community challenge
Create your best video with Video Agent, then share it with the community. Pick from 8 categories or wow us with something unexpected. Challenge submissions close February 27 (extended deadline)!
Written by Audrey Van Zee
Published February 5th, 2026
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