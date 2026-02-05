Audrey Van Zee

Audrey Van Zee

Community Manager

Audrey’s Articles (2)

News14 min read

Video agent challenge highlights: See what the HeyGen community created

We asked the HeyGen community to show us what happens when human creativity meets Video Agent. Over three weeks, hundreds of creators across the world submitted videos spanning explainers, training content, edutainment, marketing promos, and more. Here are the standout creators we’re spotlighting across all eight challenge categories.

Audrey Van ZeeWritten by Audrey Van Zee
Published March 9th, 2026
Video agent challenge highlights: See what the HeyGen community created
News3 min read

Create with us: the HeyGen Video Agent community challenge

Create your best video with Video Agent, then share it with the community. Pick from 8 categories or wow us with something unexpected. Challenge submissions close February 27 (extended deadline)!

Audrey Van ZeeWritten by Audrey Van Zee
Published February 5th, 2026
Create with us: the HeyGen Video Agent community challenge

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