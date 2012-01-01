Scale Your Team's Video Output, Not Your Workload
HeyGen for Business gives your organization 5x more generation capacity, interactive video for training, self-serve SSO, extended video limits, and more. Whether you're a startup or leading departments, HeyGen gives teams a shared, governed, and scalable way to create and localize video at speed, making it the best AI video platform for business.
Used by teams at the world's most innovative companies.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
What is HeyGen for Business?
The only HeyGen plan designed specifically for teams. Get workspace collaboration, 5x more generation capacity, and exclusive access to cutting-edge AI video models all with centralized billing.
5x more generation power for AI images, audio and more.
Generate and translate videos up to 60 min in duration
Create 5 custom avatars for your organization
Add Team Members for workspace collaboration
"HeyGen has allowed our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."
Steve Sowrey
Learning Media Designer at Miro
Video creation just became your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance
Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralized admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.
Access to the latest video models
Your team gets access to Avatar IV, Sora 2, and Veo 3. The most advanced AI video models available, all from one workspace.
Avatar IV
The most advanced avatar technology. Extended video generation up to 5 minutes with natural movement and expression.
Sora 2
Generate creative video content with OpenAI's Sora 2. New possibilities for marketing and storytelling.
Veo 3
Premium video quality from Google's most advanced model. For content that demands the best.
"We began with one video. That’s all it took to see the impact. Once you experience it, it’s obvious what this can unlock"
Mustafa Furniturewala
CTO at Coursera
Simple pricing designed for businesses
Business
$20/additional seat. Perfect for organizations that need a secure, scalable way for teams to create, personalize, and localize high-quality AI videos at speed.
5x more generation usage
5 custom avatars
Self-serve SAML/SSO
Interactive Video for eLearning
SCORM Export
Screen recording
Workspace collaboration
Video draft commenting and editing
Invites and team management
Commercial use rights for videos
Video Translations up to 60 minutes
Priority processing
Scale your brand with centralized assets
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more
Centralized billing
Scale video across
every department
See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.
Turn campaigns, blogs, and product launches into professional video in minutes. Create more content without adding headcount. Maintain brand consistency across every asset.
100+ creator use cases for AI video generator
From social media and video ads to marketing and training, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need.
Learning & Development Teams
Customer Success Teams
Marketing Teams
Compliance Training Teams
Sales Teams
Product Marketing Teams
Enterprise-Grade Features. Self-Serve Setup.
Empower your enterprise with secure, collaborative, and brand-consistent tools designed to streamline every step of video creation.
SAML/SSO
Enable secure, frictionless team access with enterprise-grade single sign-on (SSO) and identity management.
Centralized billing
Organization-wide billing in one place. No more reconciling multiple subscriptions.
Commercial use rights
Create and publish videos confidently with full commercial rights included for business use.
Integration ready
Connect to Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more. Video creation inside your existing workflows.
Team management
Control roles, permissions, and shared assets to keep every team aligned and on brand.
Priority processing
Faster video generation with priority rendering. Business users go to the front of the queue.
5x more generation usage
Get significantly more monthly generative capacity than individual plans. Create at scale without hitting limits.
Videos up to 60 minutes
Create and translate videos up to 60 minutes. Long-form training, webinars, and presentations supported.
Key capabilities businesses love
Digital Twin
Turn any team member into a scalable presenter. One recording creates an avatar that can appear in unlimited videos.
Voice cloning
Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording to maintain tone and energy consistency across all videos.
Easy updates
Edit the script, swap a screen, and hit generate. No new shoots, no delays. Keep content current so you always have the best videos available.
Collaboration
Work together in shared workspaces where teams can review, comment, and refine videos. Create faster and stay aligned without long feedback cycles.
Captions and subtitles
Add accurate captions and subtitles automatically for clear, accessible viewing. Perfect for global, muted, or multi-channel content.
Brand Kit
Upload your brand elements to ensure every video stays consistent. Keep colors, fonts, and logos unified across your entire library for every user.
Resources
Used by top businesses to scale video production
Give your team the full power of HeyGen, with privacy, governance, and security built in. Scale your workspace easily with flexible seats, credits, and admin controls.
Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."
Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
Have questions? We have answers
What is HeyGen for Business?
HeyGen for Business is a team-oriented AI video platform designed for organizations that need secure collaboration, shared usage, and scalable video creation. It includes pooled credits, admin controls, SSO, and governance features not available on individual plans. It also provides the power of an AI video generator for business purpose-built for global teams.
How is the Business plan different from other plans?
Individual plans are built for personal video creation. The Business plan is built for teams, offering shared workspaces, pooled credits, lower-cost seats, centralized billing, custom roles, and enterprise-ready authentication and security.
How do pooled credits work?
Every Business workspace receives a monthly pool of generative credits that all users share. Seats do not increase the pool, but admins can add usage through auto top-off or add-on packs for predictable scaling.
Can my team collaborate inside HeyGen?
Yes. Teams can work together in shared workspaces to review, comment, and refine videos collaboratively. Shared assets, templates, avatars, and brand kits help everyone stay aligned.
Does HeyGen support translation and localization?
Absolutely. You can translate any video into over 175 languages and dialects with natural lip-sync and built-in proofreading. This enables global communication and training to be fast, consistent, and cost-effective.
Is HeyGen for Business secure?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes SSO, role-based access, and enterprise-grade security. HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and Data Privacy Framework compliant, with strict controls to safeguard your data.
Is HeyGen suitable for large organizations?
Yes. The Business plan is designed for companies with 100 to 100,000 employees. It helps teams adopt AI video quickly with a simple setup, flexible seat management, and the option to graduate into Enterprise plans when ready.
What types of videos can my team create?
Teams can create any type of video, such as training, onboarding, product explainers, internal communications, marketing content, sales outreach, customer support tutorials, and more. You can generate, update, and localize videos in minutes using the best AI video generator for business.
