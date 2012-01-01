HeyGen logo
Scale Your Team's Video Output, Not Your Workload

HeyGen for Business gives your organization 5x more generation capacity, interactive video for training, self-serve SSO, extended video limits, and more. Whether you're a startup or leading departments, HeyGen gives teams a shared, governed, and scalable way to create and localize video at speed, making it the best AI video platform for business.

Used by teams at the world's most innovative companies.

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason 

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:

10Xfaster video production
40% increase in video watch time
5Xincrease in video asset ouput
5Xreturn on ad spend
What is HeyGen for Business?

The only HeyGen plan designed specifically for teams. Get workspace collaboration, 5x more generation capacity, and exclusive access to cutting-edge AI video models all with centralized billing.

5x more generation power for AI images, audio and more.

Generate and translate videos up to 60 min in duration

Create 5 custom avatars for your organization

Add Team Members for workspace collaboration

"HeyGen has allowed our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey

Learning Media Designer at Miro

Video creation just became your superpower

Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.

Create

Create instantly with studio-quality results

Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike, avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. Not editing timelines. No production overhead. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team.

Translate

One video. Every language. Every market.

Translate existing content into 175+ languages with native-quality translations, accurate lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen helps global teams unlock new audiences in minutes, not months.

Personalize

Personalize videos at scale with human impact

Make every viewer feel seen. Create authentic, individualized videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, with no manual recording required.

Integrations

Seamless integration with your existing workflows

Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalized content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack.

Admin tools

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance

Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralized admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.

Access to the latest video models

Your team gets access to Avatar IV, Sora 2, and Veo 3. The most advanced AI video models available, all from one workspace.

Avatar IV
The most advanced avatar technology. Extended video generation up to 5 minutes with natural movement and expression.

Sora 2
Generate creative video content with OpenAI's Sora 2. New possibilities for marketing and storytelling.

Veo 3 
Premium video quality from Google's most advanced model. For content that demands the best.

"We began with one video. That’s all it took to see the impact. Once you experience it, it’s obvious what this can unlock"

Mustafa Furniturewala

CTO at Coursera

Our pricing

Simple pricing designed for businesses

Business

$149/mo

$20/additional seat. Perfect for organizations that need a secure, scalable way for teams to create, personalize, and localize high-quality AI videos at speed.

5x more generation usage

5 custom avatars

Self-serve SAML/SSO

Interactive Video for eLearning

SCORM Export

Screen recording

Workspace collaboration

Video draft commenting and editing

Invites and team management

Commercial use rights for videos

Video Translations up to 60 minutes

Priority processing

Scale your brand with centralized assets

Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more

Centralized billing

See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.

Marketing

Turn campaigns, blogs, and product launches into professional video in minutes. Create more content without adding headcount. Maintain brand consistency across every asset.

Learning & Development
Sales
Localization
Internal comms
Marketing
Use Cases

100+ creator use cases for AI video generator

From social media and video ads to marketing and training, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need.

Learning & Development Teams

Turn slides and docs into scalable training videos with AI avatars, fast updates.

Customer Success Teams

Customer onboarding videos with AI. Reduce tickets and speed adoption in 175+ languages.

Marketing Teams

Create marketing videos in minutes. Launch campaigns faster across every channel and language.

Compliance Training Teams

Create scalable compliance training videos. Standardize policies fast across teams and languages.

Sales Teams

Create personalized sales videos at scale. Boost responses with outreach, demos, and enablement.

Agencies

Scale agency video production. Deliver client content in minutes across 175+ languages.

Product Marketing Teams

Launch product videos on day one. Ship demos, enablement, and updates in 175+ languages.

Internal Communications Teams

Create internal comms videos employees watch. Share updates fast across teams and languages.

Enterprise-Grade Features. Self-Serve Setup.

Empower your enterprise with secure, collaborative, and brand-consistent tools designed to streamline every step of video creation.

SAML/SSO

SAML/SSO

Enable secure, frictionless team access with enterprise-grade single sign-on (SSO) and identity management.

Centralized billing

Centralized billing

Organization-wide billing in one place. No more reconciling multiple subscriptions.

Commercial use rights

Commercial use rights

Create and publish videos confidently with full commercial rights included for business use.

Integration ready

Integration ready

Connect to Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more. Video creation inside your existing workflows.

Team management

Team management

Control roles, permissions, and shared assets to keep every team aligned and on brand.

Priority processing

Priority processing

Faster video generation with priority rendering. Business users go to the front of the queue.

5x more generation usage

5x more generation usage

Get significantly more monthly generative capacity than individual plans. Create at scale without hitting limits.

Videos up to 60 minutes

Videos up to 60 minutes

Create and translate videos up to 60 minutes. Long-form training, webinars, and presentations supported.

Key capabilities businesses love 

See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.

Digital Twin

Digital Twin

Turn any team member into a scalable presenter. One recording creates an avatar that can appear in unlimited videos.

Voice cloning

Voice cloning

Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording to maintain tone and energy consistency across all videos.

Easy updates

Easy updates

Edit the script, swap a screen, and hit generate. No new shoots, no delays. Keep content current so you always have the best videos available.

Collaboration

Collaboration

Work together in shared workspaces where teams can review, comment, and refine videos. Create faster and stay aligned without long feedback cycles.

Captions and subtitles

Captions and subtitles

Add accurate captions and subtitles automatically for clear, accessible viewing. Perfect for global, muted, or multi-channel content.

Brand Kit

Brand Kit

Upload your brand elements to ensure every video stays consistent. Keep colors, fonts, and logos unified across your entire library for every user.

Start creating videos with HeyGen Academy

Read guide

How companies bring stories to life with HeyGen

Read guide

Insights from the 2026 AI trends report

Read guide

Miro

"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey,  Learning Media Designer

Have questions? We have answers

What is HeyGen for Business?

HeyGen for Business is a team-oriented AI video platform designed for organizations that need secure collaboration, shared usage, and scalable video creation. It includes pooled credits, admin controls, SSO, and governance features not available on individual plans. It also provides the power of an AI video generator for business purpose-built for global teams.

How is the Business plan different from other plans?

Individual plans are built for personal video creation. The Business plan is built for teams, offering shared workspaces, pooled credits, lower-cost seats, centralized billing, custom roles, and enterprise-ready authentication and security.

How do pooled credits work?

Every Business workspace receives a monthly pool of generative credits that all users share. Seats do not increase the pool, but admins can add usage through auto top-off or add-on packs for predictable scaling.

Can my team collaborate inside HeyGen?

Yes. Teams can work together in shared workspaces to review, comment, and refine videos collaboratively. Shared assets, templates, avatars, and brand kits help everyone stay aligned.

Does HeyGen support translation and localization?

Absolutely. You can translate any video into over 175 languages and dialects with natural lip-sync and built-in proofreading. This enables global communication and training to be fast, consistent, and cost-effective.

Is HeyGen for Business secure?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes SSO, role-based access, and enterprise-grade security. HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and Data Privacy Framework compliant, with strict controls to safeguard your data.

Is HeyGen suitable for large organizations?

Yes. The Business plan is designed for companies with 100 to 100,000 employees. It helps teams adopt AI video quickly with a simple setup, flexible seat management, and the option to graduate into Enterprise plans when ready.

What types of videos can my team create?

Teams can create any type of video, such as training, onboarding, product explainers, internal communications, marketing content, sales outreach, customer support tutorials, and more. You can generate, update, and localize videos in minutes using the best AI video generator for business.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

