About:
Meet Darrell Puckett, Creative Media Director at Curt Landry Ministries and Founder of Post Edit. With a background in journalism, digital media, and video production, Darrell leads creative strategy and multimedia marketing for a wide range of organizations. From non-linear editing and YouTube content to social media leadership and studio operations, he’s known for crafting engaging, purpose-driven media that informs and inspires.
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