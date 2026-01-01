About:

Meet Jesse B. Lucero, CMO of VTM Advertising and Rustic Elegance Magazine. With a career spanning banking, real estate, energy, and media, Jesse brings a rare blend of creative vision and operational savvy. As a serial founder and marketing leader, he’s built brands that serve Fortune 200 clients and drive results across multiple industries. Passionate about technology, AI, and community, Jesse is known for his versatility, entrepreneurial drive, and values-led leadership.