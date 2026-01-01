About:

Rong Yan is the CTO of HeyGen, dedicated to making visual storytelling accessible to all. Previously, he was VP of Engineering at HubSpot, leading Data and Intelligence products, and held leadership roles at Snapchat, Square, and Facebook. Rong earned his M.Sc. (2004) and Ph.D. (2006) from Carnegie Mellon. A prolific researcher, he has over 60 publications, 35 patents, and expertise in AI, data mining, and computer vision.