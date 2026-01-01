About:

Meet Anastasiia Nak, GTM Operator at Reply.io and a rising voice at the intersection of SaaS, AI, and growth. With hands-on experience in social media strategy, content creation, and go-to-market execution, Anastasiia blends creative storytelling with sharp marketing instincts. A student of contemporary communications and filmmaking, she brings fresh perspective and curiosity to every project—driving engagement with both users and ideas.