About:
Meet Anastasiia Nak, GTM Operator at Reply.io and a rising voice at the intersection of SaaS, AI, and growth. With hands-on experience in social media strategy, content creation, and go-to-market execution, Anastasiia blends creative storytelling with sharp marketing instincts. A student of contemporary communications and filmmaking, she brings fresh perspective and curiosity to every project—driving engagement with both users and ideas.
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