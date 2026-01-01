John Suncansky

About:
Meet John Sucansky, Marketing Coordinator at TechMix, where he brings over 15 years of experience in journalism, digital communication, and brand strategy. From public education to veterinary health, John has helped organizations connect with audiences through SEO, social media, and thoughtful storytelling. At TechMix, he leads initiatives to strengthen global distributor engagement and elevate brand messaging across platforms.
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