Tom Clarke

About:

Tom is Science and technology editor, covering a range of stories including COVID, climate and how tech is transforming our lives. Before joining Sky, he was at ITN for over 17 years, where he was science editor of ITV News and Channel 4 News. Tom was nominated for a Royal Television Society award for his investigative reporting on Tamiflu. He also wrote for the prestigious science magazine Nature. Before working in journalism, Tom studied entomology.