Meet Patrick Elder, Senior Marketing Manager at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions and a seasoned product marketing leader in AI, SaaS, and e-commerce. With 8+ years of experience driving go-to-market success, Patrick has helped scale tech platforms like HeyGen and Gemelo.ai—leading cross-functional teams and crafting data-driven strategies. Passionate about generative AI and emerging technologies, he’s known for turning complex ideas into actionable growth across video, social, and enterprise software.
Patrick’s Articles (2)
Create AI Videos Easily with HeyGen Templates & Avatars
Easily create AI videos with HeyGen's templates and avatars. From product demos to talking head videos, boost marketing with automation, interactivity, and face animation features.
Create Talking Head Videos with HeyGen AI Art
Create talking head videos with HeyGen AI Art by animating faces from photos and syncing audio with lifelike mouth movements. Perfect for interactive marketing, presentations, and personalized video content.
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