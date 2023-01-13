Patrick Elder

Patrick Elder

Senior Marketing Manager at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

About:

Meet Patrick Elder, Senior Marketing Manager at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions and a seasoned product marketing leader in AI, SaaS, and e-commerce. With 8+ years of experience driving go-to-market success, Patrick has helped scale tech platforms like HeyGen and Gemelo.ai—leading cross-functional teams and crafting data-driven strategies. Passionate about generative AI and emerging technologies, he’s known for turning complex ideas into actionable growth across video, social, and enterprise software.

Patrick’s Articles (2)

How-to4 min read

Create AI Videos Easily with HeyGen Templates & Avatars

Easily create AI videos with HeyGen's templates and avatars. From product demos to talking head videos, boost marketing with automation, interactivity, and face animation features.

Patrick ElderWritten by Patrick Elder
Published February 3rd, 2023
Create AI Videos Easily with HeyGen Templates & Avatars
Product Updates3 min read

Create Talking Head Videos with HeyGen AI Art

Create talking head videos with HeyGen AI Art by animating faces from photos and syncing audio with lifelike mouth movements. Perfect for interactive marketing, presentations, and personalized video content.

Patrick ElderWritten by Patrick Elder
Published January 13th, 2023
Create Talking Head Videos with HeyGen AI Art

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