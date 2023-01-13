About:

Meet Patrick Elder, Senior Marketing Manager at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions and a seasoned product marketing leader in AI, SaaS, and e-commerce. With 8+ years of experience driving go-to-market success, Patrick has helped scale tech platforms like HeyGen and Gemelo.ai—leading cross-functional teams and crafting data-driven strategies. Passionate about generative AI and emerging technologies, he’s known for turning complex ideas into actionable growth across video, social, and enterprise software.