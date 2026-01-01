About:
Meet Nicole Donnelly, AI Adoption Specialist and Founder of AI Smart Ventures. With 15+ years of marketing leadership and 3 successful exits, Nicole now helps teams harness the power of AI through hands-on training, speaking, and strategic consulting. Her mission: to empower marketers, leaders, and organizations to integrate AI tools with confidence, clarity, and impact—before they get left behind.
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