About:
Meet Daniel Pak, SEO Manager at HeyGen, with 14+ years of experience scaling organic growth for global brands. From leading SEO strategy at Xe.com to delivering results for clients like P&G, Hotels.com, and Adidas, Daniel blends technical expertise with content-driven innovation. At HeyGen, he drives performance through smart search strategies that boost visibility, traffic, and conversion.
Daniel’s Articles (0)
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.