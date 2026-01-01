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HeyGen Academy'ye hoş geldinizPlatforma genel bakışVideo oluşturma yollarıAvatarlarSeslerYerelleştirmeVideo temsilcisiYZ Stüdyosu
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Ajanslar için HeyGen: Yapay zeka video üretimine kapsamlı başlangıç rehberiL&D için HeyGen: Yapay zeka video oluşturma için kapsamlı başlangıç rehberiPazarlamacılar için HeyGen: Yapay zeka video oluşturma için kapsamlı başlangıç rehberiBilgi girişimcileri için HeyGen: Yapay zeka video uzmanlığı için eksiksiz playbook
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Uygulamalı Lab rehberleri

İster yeni başlıyor olun ister video stratejinizi bir üst seviyeye taşımak isteyin, bu rehberler HeyGen'den en iyi şekilde yararlanmanıza yardımcı olmak için tasarlandı. Video Agent'ı ustalıkla kullanmaktan etkileyici ürün tanıtım videoları oluşturmaya ve markanızın hikâyesini anlatmaya kadar her rehber, profesyonel yapay zeka destekli videoları güvenle oluşturmanız için pratik, adım adım yönergeler sunar. Aşağıdaki kaynakları keşfedin ve oluşturmaya başlayın.

How to get the most out of HeyGen's Video Agent

Unlock the full potential of HeyGen's Video Agent with this step-by-step guide. Learn how to set up, customize, and optimize your AI-powered video agent to create engaging, professional-quality videos with ease.

How to use HeyGen to create product explainer videos

Discover how to bring your products to life with HeyGen. This guide walks you through creating clear, compelling explainer videos that showcase your product's features and benefits, perfect for landing pages, sales decks, and more.

How to use HeyGen to market and tell your brand story

Learn how to harness HeyGen's AI video tools to craft authentic, visually stunning brand stories. From scripting to final output, this guide covers everything you need to connect with your audience and make your brand memorable.