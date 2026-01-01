เปลี่ยนสคริปต์ใดๆ ให้กลายเป็นวิดีโอองค์กรคุณภาพมืออาชีพได้ในไม่กี่นาทีด้วยเครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอองค์กรนี้ ไม่ต้องใช้กล้อง ทีมถ่ายทำ หรือซอฟต์แวร์ตัดต่อ สร้างวิดีโออัปเดตภายใน วิดีโอเทรนนิง และเรื่องราวแบรนด์พร้อมแชร์ได้ทันที
ฟีเจอร์ของ Corporate Video Maker
ตัดต่อวิดีโอ AI ระดับมือโปรได้ง่ายๆ
Upload your footage and let the AI-powered AI video editor remove filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes automatically. Invisible transitions bridge every visual gap, so you edit the video and clean up every take without manual video editing tools, timelines, or re-shoots.
Create Corporate Videos from a Script
Paste a script and quickly create a complete corporate video, with scenes, narration, and timing built automatically. The text to video engine handles video creation end to end, so you produce a professional video, explainer, or video content without filming or storyboarding anything.
เสียงบรรยาย AI สำหรับวิดีโอธุรกิจระดับมืออาชีพ
สร้างเสียงบรรยายธรรมชาติในมากกว่า 175 ภาษาได้โดยตรงจากสคริปต์ของคุณ หรือโคลนเสียงผู้นำจากตัวอย่างสั้นๆ ด้วยการโคลนเสียงด้วย AI วิดีโอธุรกิจคุณภาพสูงระดับมืออาชีพทุกชิ้นจะคงโทนเสียงให้สอดคล้องกันทุกภูมิภาคโดยไม่ต้องอัดเสียงบรรยายใหม่แม้แต่บรรทัดเดียว
เครื่องมือตัดต่อวิดีโอออนไลน์แบบครบวงจร
ปรับฉาก สลับพื้นหลัง เพิ่มแอนิเมชันและกราฟิก และใส่โลโก้บริษัทของคุณได้ง่ายๆ ด้วยเครื่องมือควบคุมที่ใช้งานสะดวก เครื่องมือแก้ไขแบบครบวงจรและตัวสร้างวิดีโอ AI ตัวนี้คือโปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอออนไลน์ที่ช่วยให้วิดีโอทุกชิ้นสอดคล้องกับแบรนด์ ใครๆ ก็สร้างวิดีโอระดับมืออาชีพได้โดยไม่ต้องมีประสบการณ์มาก่อน
แปลวิดีโอคอร์ปอเรตระดับมืออาชีพ
Reach every office in its own language without rebuilding content. The video translator localizes any corporate video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and the original voice preserved. Publish polished videos to your video platforms and every social media platform from one recording.
ไอเดียและกรณีการใช้งานวิดีโอสำหรับองค์กร
Recording leadership messages eats hours and stalls communication. Make a business video from a written memo in minutes with script to video, and share a clear recap every employee gets the same day.
Filming step-by-step training is slow and expensive to update. Paste your lesson notes into a training video, choose a layout, and deploy consistent onboarding your team can watch and rewatch right away.
Planning and editing a demo shoot delays every launch. Describe the workflow, pick a format, and generate a high-quality product demo video that shows new features clearly within minutes, ready for product launches everywhere.
Agency video production runs into weeks and steep invoices. Write a script and produce polished marketing videos, a promo, or short-form tiktok clips for any platform, then localize for new markets in minutes.
Updating compliance content means costly reshoots every time a rule changes. Edit the script, regenerate, and create engaging policy videos across teams and languages instantly, then add captions to video for accessibility.
Executives lose hours filming each message that scales poorly. A digital AI spokesperson delivers a compelling business video once and distributes it globally, so company-wide updates stay personal without booking a studio or crew.
How a corporate video maker works
สร้างวิดีโอองค์กรด้วย HeyGen ได้ง่ายๆ ใน 4 ขั้นตอนชัดเจน ตั้งแต่สคริปต์ตัวหนังสือไปจนถึงวิดีโอคุณภาพพร้อมแชร์
เลือกสไตล์ กำหนดอัตราส่วนภาพ สี และเลย์เอาต์ จากนั้นโหลดชุดแบรนด์ของคุณ
Write or paste your script, adjust pacing, and the system splits it into scenes automatically.
Add narration, backgrounds, and subtitles, then run Speech Cleanup to remove fillers and pauses.
เรนเดอร์วิดีโอขั้นสุดท้ายเป็นความละเอียด HD หรือ 4K จากนั้นดาวน์โหลดหรือเผยแพร่ไปยังช่องทางของคุณได้ภายในไม่กี่นาที
ไม่จำเป็นต้องเริ่มจากศูนย์ เครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอที่ใช้งานง่ายนี้ช่วยให้คุณสร้างวิดีโอได้ทั้งการวางสคริปต์เพื่อสร้างซีนอย่างรวดเร็ว หรือสร้างวิดีโออัปเดตง่ายๆ จากเทมเพลต ด้วย url to video คุณสามารถสร้างวิดีโอองค์กรออนไลน์และได้ผลงานที่ดูเป็นมืออาชีพ
Yes. Output renders in HD or 4K with lifelike presenters, natural lip-sync, and gesture control, so it reads as filmed footage. With Avatar IV, an executive update looks studio-made, and Speech Cleanup removes any filler words or awkward pauses before you share.
ได้แน่นอน เริ่มจากเทมเพลตสำเร็จรูปที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับธุรกิจแล้วปรับแต่งวิดีโอแต่ละเทมเพลตให้เป็นสไตล์ของคุณเอง เลือกเทมเพลตวิดีโอสำหรับธุรกิจหรือเทมเพลตวิดีโอแบบปรับแต่งได้ของเรา เปลี่ยนสีและโลโก้ของคุณ แล้วเทมเพลตวิดีโอองค์กรและเทมเพลตแบบปรับแต่งได้ของคุณก็จะสอดคล้องกับแบรนด์เสมอ
Yes. Drop in royalty-free stock videos, add animation, or upload your video clips to mix with AI scenes via image to video. When you finish, export your video and share your video as an MP4 in HD or 4K, with no watermark.
Yes. As a free business video maker, HeyGen lets you create corporate videos online with no credit card. Make videos for free on the free online plan, including a video online in minutes, and use AI dubbing to scale into 175+ languages.
เพิ่มคำกระตุ้นให้ดำเนินการที่ชัดเจนลงในวิดีโอทุกชิ้นและติดตามผลกระทบต่ออัตราการแปลงของทุกแคมเปญ ใช้ตัวสร้างซับไตเติลเพื่อการเข้าถึง จากนั้นลองสำรวจสไตล์วิดีโออื่นๆ ตั้งแต่โฆษณาไปจนถึงวิดีโอโปรโมต และขยายทุกแคมเปญได้จากสคริปต์เดียว
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