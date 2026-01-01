เครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอองค์กรด้วย AI สำหรับธุรกิจ

เปลี่ยนสคริปต์ใดๆ ให้กลายเป็นวิดีโอองค์กรคุณภาพมืออาชีพได้ในไม่กี่นาทีด้วยเครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอองค์กรนี้ ไม่ต้องใช้กล้อง ทีมถ่ายทำ หรือซอฟต์แวร์ตัดต่อ สร้างวิดีโออัปเดตภายใน วิดีโอเทรนนิง และเรื่องราวแบรนด์พร้อมแชร์ได้ทันที

AI corporate video maker turning a script into a leadership update video.
141,999,561วิดีโอที่สร้างแล้ว
116,756,600อวตารที่สร้างแล้ว
19,584,524วิดีโอที่แปลแล้ว
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ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้ทั่วโลกหลายล้านคนในการนำเรื่องราวมาสู่ชีวิต
Key Features

ฟีเจอร์ของ Corporate Video Maker

ตัดต่อวิดีโอ AI ระดับมือโปรได้ง่ายๆ

Upload your footage and let the AI-powered AI video editor remove filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes automatically. Invisible transitions bridge every visual gap, so you edit the video and clean up every take without manual video editing tools, timelines, or re-shoots.

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AI video editor cleaning up corporate footage automatically.

Create Corporate Videos from a Script

Paste a script and quickly create a complete corporate video, with scenes, narration, and timing built automatically. The text to video engine handles video creation end to end, so you produce a professional video, explainer, or video content without filming or storyboarding anything.

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Corporate video built automatically from a script with AI.

เสียงบรรยาย AI สำหรับวิดีโอธุรกิจระดับมืออาชีพ

สร้างเสียงบรรยายธรรมชาติในมากกว่า 175 ภาษาได้โดยตรงจากสคริปต์ของคุณ หรือโคลนเสียงผู้นำจากตัวอย่างสั้นๆ ด้วยการโคลนเสียงด้วย AI วิดีโอธุรกิจคุณภาพสูงระดับมืออาชีพทุกชิ้นจะคงโทนเสียงให้สอดคล้องกันทุกภูมิภาคโดยไม่ต้องอัดเสียงบรรยายใหม่แม้แต่บรรทัดเดียว

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AI voiceover studio generating multilingual narration for business video.

เครื่องมือตัดต่อวิดีโอออนไลน์แบบครบวงจร

ปรับฉาก สลับพื้นหลัง เพิ่มแอนิเมชันและกราฟิก และใส่โลโก้บริษัทของคุณได้ง่ายๆ ด้วยเครื่องมือควบคุมที่ใช้งานสะดวก เครื่องมือแก้ไขแบบครบวงจรและตัวสร้างวิดีโอ AI ตัวนี้คือโปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอออนไลน์ที่ช่วยให้วิดีโอทุกชิ้นสอดคล้องกับแบรนด์ ใครๆ ก็สร้างวิดีโอระดับมืออาชีพได้โดยไม่ต้องมีประสบการณ์มาก่อน

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All-in-one online video editor keeping corporate videos on brand.

แปลวิดีโอคอร์ปอเรตระดับมืออาชีพ

Reach every office in its own language without rebuilding content. The video translator localizes any corporate video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and the original voice preserved. Publish polished videos to your video platforms and every social media platform from one recording.

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Translating professional corporate videos into 175+ languages.

ไอเดียและกรณีการใช้งานวิดีโอสำหรับองค์กร

Make a Business Video for Updates

Make a Business Video for Updates

Recording leadership messages eats hours and stalls communication. Make a business video from a written memo in minutes with script to video, and share a clear recap every employee gets the same day.

วิดีโออบรมและการปฐมนิเทศพนักงานใหม่

วิดีโออบรมและการปฐมนิเทศพนักงานใหม่

Filming step-by-step training is slow and expensive to update. Paste your lesson notes into a training video, choose a layout, and deploy consistent onboarding your team can watch and rewatch right away.

วิดีโอผลิตภัณฑ์ เดโม และวิดีโอสาธิตการใช้งาน

วิดีโอผลิตภัณฑ์ เดโม และวิดีโอสาธิตการใช้งาน

Planning and editing a demo shoot delays every launch. Describe the workflow, pick a format, and generate a high-quality product demo video that shows new features clearly within minutes, ready for product launches everywhere.

การตลาด โปรโมชัน และการสร้างการรับรู้แบรนด์

การตลาด โปรโมชัน และการสร้างการรับรู้แบรนด์

Agency video production runs into weeks and steep invoices. Write a script and produce polished marketing videos, a promo, or short-form tiktok clips for any platform, then localize for new markets in minutes.

สร้างวิดีโอสำหรับการอบรมด้านการปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนด

สร้างวิดีโอสำหรับการอบรมด้านการปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนด

Updating compliance content means costly reshoots every time a rule changes. Edit the script, regenerate, and create engaging policy videos across teams and languages instantly, then add captions to video for accessibility.

Engaging Business Video Messages

Engaging Business Video Messages

Executives lose hours filming each message that scales poorly. A digital AI spokesperson delivers a compelling business video once and distributes it globally, so company-wide updates stay personal without booking a studio or crew.

วิธีการทำงาน

How a corporate video maker works

สร้างวิดีโอองค์กรด้วย HeyGen ได้ง่ายๆ ใน 4 ขั้นตอนชัดเจน ตั้งแต่สคริปต์ตัวหนังสือไปจนถึงวิดีโอคุณภาพพร้อมแชร์

ขั้นตอนที่ 1

เลือกเทมเพลต

เลือกสไตล์ กำหนดอัตราส่วนภาพ สี และเลย์เอาต์ จากนั้นโหลดชุดแบรนด์ของคุณ

ขั้นตอนที่ 2

เพิ่มสคริปต์ของคุณ

Write or paste your script, adjust pacing, and the system splits it into scenes automatically.

Step 3

ปรับแต่งและเก็บงานให้เรียบร้อย

Add narration, backgrounds, and subtitles, then run Speech Cleanup to remove fillers and pauses.

ขั้นตอนที่ 4

Generate and Share

เรนเดอร์วิดีโอขั้นสุดท้ายเป็นความละเอียด HD หรือ 4K จากนั้นดาวน์โหลดหรือเผยแพร่ไปยังช่องทางของคุณได้ภายในไม่กี่นาที

Choosing a corporate video template and loading a brand kit.
Adding a script to a corporate video and splitting it into scenes.
Customizing a corporate video and running Speech Cleanup.
Generating a finished corporate video and sharing it in HD or 4K.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

จะสร้างวิดีโอจากศูนย์ด้วยเครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอ AI ได้อย่างไร

ไม่จำเป็นต้องเริ่มจากศูนย์ เครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอที่ใช้งานง่ายนี้ช่วยให้คุณสร้างวิดีโอได้ทั้งการวางสคริปต์เพื่อสร้างซีนอย่างรวดเร็ว หรือสร้างวิดีโออัปเดตง่ายๆ จากเทมเพลต ด้วย url to video คุณสามารถสร้างวิดีโอองค์กรออนไลน์และได้ผลงานที่ดูเป็นมืออาชีพ

วิดีโอองค์กรที่สร้างด้วย AI จะดูเป็นมืออาชีพมากพอสำหรับผู้บริหารหรือไม่?

Yes. Output renders in HD or 4K with lifelike presenters, natural lip-sync, and gesture control, so it reads as filmed footage. With Avatar IV, an executive update looks studio-made, and Speech Cleanup removes any filler words or awkward pauses before you share.

สามารถปรับแต่งเทมเพลตวิดีโอองค์กรสำเร็จรูปให้เข้ากับแบรนด์ของฉันได้ไหม

ได้แน่นอน เริ่มจากเทมเพลตสำเร็จรูปที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับธุรกิจแล้วปรับแต่งวิดีโอแต่ละเทมเพลตให้เป็นสไตล์ของคุณเอง เลือกเทมเพลตวิดีโอสำหรับธุรกิจหรือเทมเพลตวิดีโอแบบปรับแต่งได้ของเรา เปลี่ยนสีและโลโก้ของคุณ แล้วเทมเพลตวิดีโอองค์กรและเทมเพลตแบบปรับแต่งได้ของคุณก็จะสอดคล้องกับแบรนด์เสมอ

สามารถเพิ่มสต็อกฟุตเทจแบบลิขสิทธิ์เสรีและส่งออกวิดีโอแบบไม่มีลายน้ำได้ไหม

Yes. Drop in royalty-free stock videos, add animation, or upload your video clips to mix with AI scenes via image to video. When you finish, export your video and share your video as an MP4 in HD or 4K, with no watermark.

Is there a free business video maker to make videos in minutes?

Yes. As a free business video maker, HeyGen lets you create corporate videos online with no credit card. Make videos for free on the free online plan, including a video online in minutes, and use AI dubbing to scale into 175+ languages.

How do corporate videos boost conversion in marketing?

เพิ่มคำกระตุ้นให้ดำเนินการที่ชัดเจนลงในวิดีโอทุกชิ้นและติดตามผลกระทบต่ออัตราการแปลงของทุกแคมเปญ ใช้ตัวสร้างซับไตเติลเพื่อการเข้าถึง จากนั้นลองสำรวจสไตล์วิดีโออื่นๆ ตั้งแต่โฆษณาไปจนถึงวิดีโอโปรโมต และขยายทุกแคมเปญได้จากสคริปต์เดียว

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เริ่มสร้างด้วย HeyGen

เปลี่ยนสคริปต์ของคุณให้เป็นวิดีโอคอร์ปอเรตระดับมืออาชีพด้วย AI

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